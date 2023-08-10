David Lee, a candidate running to represent the East Fairfax district on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, made an appearance at the Aug. 5 meeting of the Culpeper County Democratic Committee.

Speaking to an audience at the Culpeper County Library, Lee explained his reasoning for running as an independent. “I really do want to be a voice and an advocate for all of our citizens, everybody. In my opinion, if you’re elected you serve all those people.”

Lee also discussed his platforms, which include attention to mental health issues, public schools, law enforcement and the environment.

He stated he is focusing on these issues due to his experience of working in the Fauquier County public school system, including six years as principal of Cedar Lee Middle School.

According to Lee, he advocates for support of law enforcement based on experiences working with student resource officers and found them dedicated to the safety of the schools. The candidate is also in favor of finding several methods of bringing education to students, rejecting a “one-size-fits-all” mentality.

As a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer, Lee said he would like to see an increase in funding for mental health support in the county. In addition, the candidate is advocating for teachers to be trained in using Naloxone for opioid overdoses.

He recently took part in a training session, and said it was easy to administer.

A graduate of the University of Virginia’s Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership, Lee said he believed that one day he would run for state office, but realized he could have a better impact working for the people at a local level instead.

“I think it’s really important that different levels of government work together and having someone like David represent us on the Board of Supervisors, who has such a strong experience in education (and) would allow for a good cross pollination between the school board and the board of supervisors,” said Sara Ratcliffe, who is running against incumbent Nick Freitas for the District 62 House of Delegates seat. “I think it would be great to have him on the board.”

Larry Jackson, the Democratic candidate for the 61st District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates said, “It was my first time meeting Dave but I support him, I think he’s got the right experience and I support his candidacy.”

Lee’s next scheduled appearance will be at a meet and greet event on Sunday, Aug. 13 at Beer Hound Brewery from 4-7 p.m. The brewery is located at 201 Waters Place, Suite 102, in downtown Culpeper.

Lee will face off against incumbent board member Kathy Campbell in the general election on Nov. 7.

For more information on the candidate go to DavidLee4Supervisor.com