At its meeting on July 11, The Culpeper Town Council amended the town code to prohibit the use of fireworks indoors.

The council held a second reading of the ordinance which revises Chapter 8, Article 3 of the code, dealing with fireworks. A first reading was made during the June meeting.

The matter was first brought up at the March meeting of the council’s Personnel and Ordinance Committee. Councilmember B. Travis Brown mentioned there were some venues within the the town which were holding events including the indoor usage of pyrotechnics. A call for further insight into the regulations for these event was made.

During the April meeting, research done by town staff was presented, saying pyrotechnics met the definition of “fireworks” set in the town code and would be regulated under its provisions. Prior to the ordinance there was no regulation for the use of fireworks indoors, but were regulated by the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code and enforced by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The committee recommended the amendment to the ordinance to prohibit the use of fireworks indoors.

The ordinance was unanimously approved by the town council with one member absent.