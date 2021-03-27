Influenza pandemic in Culpeper lingers into 1919 and '20

“Culpeper County High School Notes” offered insight into the state of public education, describing “a week long dreaded by everyone” in that “exams started last Saturday, Feb. 1 and will extend through Saturday, Feb. 8.”

For the first time in many years, school was held on Saturday “to help make up the time lost on account of influenza and to avoid teaching on into the summer.” Some tests would not be immediately administered, however, as Mrs. Nita Grimsley was reported “very ill with influenza.” Her exams were postponed until further notice.

Influenza was reported “raging all winter” in Eckington, the Exponent reported, noting two elderly Black people had died from it in the Culpeper community with a historic Black school, formed in 1895. “So we should feel blessed that God has blessed us through it all,” the article stated.

Anne Buckner, 66, died at the home of her niece, Mrs. Raleigh Green, wife of The Exponent publisher. Buckner died of pneumonia after a few days’ illness, which followed an attack of influenza. She was interred in the town’s Fairview Cemetery.