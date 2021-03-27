Influenza pandemic in Culpeper lingers into 1919 and '20

The influenza pandemic of a century ago continued to wear down and take the lives of Culpeper residents into 1919 and 1920, even as folks tried to resume previous routines and get together with friends.
Dozens of local obituaries in The Culpeper Exponent listed victims of influenza, as documented by a yearlong investigation of newspaper archives spanning from 1918 to 1920.
As was seen worldwide, the H1N1 virus a century ago—with genes of avian origin—especially targeted young people in Culpeper. Many died mercilessly within days from bacterial pneumonia.
The peril continues
An Exponent editorial warned of “THE INFLUENZA PERIL” in early 1920.
“People having this disease ought to be quarantined. Its disastrous spread in 1918 was due to the fact that persons with light cases mingled freely with the public. If those who cough and sneeze in public would just take pains to cover their mouths with a handkerchief, it would help reduce danger of this infection,” an editorial of the time stated.
“The United States was hit harder by the 1918 epidemic than the war. If this country gets caught again with such a loss of life, it will show both official incompetence and popular folly. Drastic measures may be necessary to check the further spread of this peril and the people of Culpeper should be prepared to cooperate fully.”
Grace Burke, 15, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Festus Burke of Washington, Rappahannock County, died at their home in that city of double pneumonia following an attack of influenza in early 1919.
The teen was interred in Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper, her parents’ hometown. Burke’s mother, the former Abbie Myers, was reported “very ill with influenza” in her daughter’s obituary.
Life interrupted
There was no vaccine and no cure in 1919 though public health advice, as in today’s pandemic, encouraged maintaining distance, wearing face masks and increased ventilation. The virus, believed to have originated in American military camps in the spring of 1918 during World War I, inflicted a second more lethal wave at the end of 1918 and a third wave in 1919, as was seen in Culpeper and beyond.
The Exponent’s pages tell of school and church closures and precautions, as well as continued movie premieres, dances, graduations and war-weary soldiers’ return to the home front.
Influenza was still prevalent in Culpeper a year after its initial spread. Residents then, like those today living with COVID-19, were weary and eager to return to the way things were before.
Local influenza deaths in January and February of 1919 were significant. They included 26-year-old Elizabeth Gleason, formerly of the Eggbornsville area of Culpeper County.
The wife of Emmett Gleason, she died Jan. 4, 1919, at their home in Charlottesville from pneumonia following an attack of influenza. The deceased’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Eggborn preceded their daughter in death, according to her obituary in The Exponent.
The Jan. 16 edition reported some beautiful weather in Eckington in southeast Culpeper, near Lignum, “quite spring-like in appearance, but very unhealthy it seems for there never was so much sickness through the country as there is at this time and so many deaths also.”
A few weeks later: “News is scarce at this writing owing to the sickness in the county. Those that have had the influenza are keeping indoors and are very much afraid of the second attack.”
Other locals taken by influenza in early 1919 included Mrs. Edna Clark Kyle, of Brandy Station, wife of Frank Kyle, and a mother of eight. Nineteen-year-old Thurman Clyde Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Smith of Rixeyville, died Feb. 8 in a hospital in Wilmington, Del., of influenza followed by pneumonia. He was interred back home in Gourdvine Church Cemetery, the paper reported.
Clifford Stark, 54, also died in February from pneumonia brought on by influenza, and was interred in Fairview. Survived by a wife and daughter, he was part of Brown & Stark, prominent merchants of Culpeper.
Education delays
“Culpeper County High School Notes” offered insight into the state of public education, describing “a week long dreaded by everyone” in that “exams started last Saturday, Feb. 1 and will extend through Saturday, Feb. 8.”
For the first time in many years, school was held on Saturday “to help make up the time lost on account of influenza and to avoid teaching on into the summer.” Some tests would not be immediately administered, however, as Mrs. Nita Grimsley was reported “very ill with influenza.” Her exams were postponed until further notice.
Influenza was reported “raging all winter” in Eckington, the Exponent reported, noting two elderly Black people had died from it in the Culpeper community with a historic Black school, formed in 1895. “So we should feel blessed that God has blessed us through it all,” the article stated.
Anne Buckner, 66, died at the home of her niece, Mrs. Raleigh Green, wife of The Exponent publisher. Buckner died of pneumonia after a few days’ illness, which followed an attack of influenza. She was interred in the town’s Fairview Cemetery.
A report from Reva in early 1919 stated, “The epidemic of the Spanish influenza is again raging in the midst of this community,” including in “a number of homes where nearly all of the family are down and there are but a few homes that have escaped this dreadful disease ... Let us use every precaution to prevent this disease form a wider spread.”
Schools closed in Amissville, Mitchells and Lignum due to influenza, also reported to be raging in neighboring Rappahannock.
It was decided at a service of Brandy Baptist Church one Sunday morning around that time to discontinue Sunday School until April 1 on account of influenza. Brandy High School also closed Friday for the same reason, after much discussion and a small attendance, The Exponent reported.
The April 10 edition included the obituary for 28-year-old Elizabeth Hall Parks, of Culpeper, who died from “sleeping disease” after an illness of two weeks, having never fully recovered from a winter case of influenza.
Questioning God
As Good Friday approached, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church advertised some hope via a community service on April 18, including “a brief intermission for persons to leave or come who cannot be present during the whole service.”
Timely sermon topics included “Why do loss, illness and death enter the home of the sincere Christian?” by the Rev. Holland; “Why do sore trials and anxieties harass the true believer?” by the Rev. Bunick; “Why do I suffer unless God is displeased with me?” by the Rev. Dr. Winfrey and “What must I do for I fear God has forsake me?” by the Rev. Finch.
“The widespread epidemic of influenza has brought sorrow and anxiety into so many homes, these questions have been asked by many sufferers, but answer to them can be found,” St. Stephen’s stated in its announcement. Town church choirs were invited to participate at the community service.
Humor, entertainment
On May 7, 1919, The Exponent reported 75,820 Americans killed in action, disease, wounds and other causes during World War I.
A week later, The Fairfax Theatre downtown took out a big ad for “The Little Pink Devil,” billed as a “Comedy-Song-Dancing-Speed-Class” presenting the Favorite Comedian Leonard Grover, assisted by the signing comedienne Kitty O’Neill and a most Capable Company of Metropolitan Players.
At a time when they were desperately needed, the show promised “2 hours of The Heartiest Laughs You Ever Enjoyed.”
“FLU DEATH TOLL HEAVY” read a May 21 article out of New York, reporting an annual death rate of 18.4 per 1,000 of population in the U.S. was revealed at a meeting of the Actuarial Society of America, representing life insurance companies.
Influenza is not a new disease and epidemic not a a rare occurrence, the article stated. Prior to 1875, 92 similar epidemics had occurred, beginning in 1510 in the British Isles.
The death of Miss Lizzie Wheatley, second daughter of Edward Wheatley, from pneumonia at their home near Elkwood on a Sunday that spring was a great shock to her family and friends as she had not been ill until a few hours before the end came, the newspaper reported.
Underneath Miss Lizzy’s obituary appeared a note about the great success of a recent local dance, with music furnished by the University Theatrical Club. Proceeds benefitted the French War Orphan Fund.
In June, Culpeper County High School’s closing exercises included shows by students at Fairfax Theatre and a cantata by the sophomores, “Crowing Flora,” starring Miss Rosalie Rixey.
Soldiers return
The Exponent reported around this time that the Culpeper Minutemen, the 116th Infantry of the 29th Division, had sailed from France on May 10, arrived at Newport News on May 22 and were due home June 1, 1920.
The article rallied, “So let everybody get together and thus show some appreciation for the great service they have done for those who stayed at home. There were no slackers among the boys from Culpeper.”
The Independence Day holiday that year announced, “Revival of Horse Show a Most Gratifying Success,” with 4,000 people in attendance for the first day of the Culpeper event and 7,000 on the second day.
Charlie Chaplain’s movie “Daddy Long Legs” showed Aug. 18 at the Fairfax, but as the year ended, influenza illnesses and deaths persisted in the local community.
Evelyn Corbin, wife of William, died of pneumonia and influenza at home in Culpeper County after a brief illness. Their three young children were reported “also sick with influenza.”
Death statistics
By the Nov. 5 paper, 15,679 influenza deaths were reported in Virginia, covering the 12-month period beginning Sept. 1, 1918. The state death rate of 55.2 per 1,000 was four times the national average. According to the article citing the health department, half of all fatalities were people ages 15-35.
The 1919 archives included a rare obituary for a local African American, Dan White, described as “one of the most highly respected and popular black citizens in Culpeper County.” He too died from influenza, and so did his daughter and grandmother, the newspaper reported.
White had farmed the historic LaGrange estate of George Hamilton, on which he lived for years.
Local deaths from pneumonia continued into early 1920, and so did impacts of community spread.
In February, Brandy High School closed on account of the grippe. Sunday school and church were cancelled when Dr. Dudley had 60 patients in bed with serious cases of the epidemic in Brandy and Stevensburg.
Hope shines on
A report from the Jefferson District noted “more influenza in this township than 1919 but fewer fatalities and numbers are increasing.” Schools that had been closed were expected to re-open.
There were new cases in March 1920 in Elkwood, and a March 2 obituary for Culpeper resident and University of Virginia junior Thornton Stringfellow Jr., 23.
He died at UVA Hospital due to pneumonia after several week’s illness of influenza, the newspaper reported. His funeral at Stevensburg Baptist Church was attended by 15 fraternity members from Phil Gamma Delta.
Life continued as some semblance of normalcy tried to return.
“BALL GAMES AGAIN!” The Exponent shouted in early June, announcing, “The champions from East Street played the gang from Jameson’s Hill and was victorious in both games. 21-12 and 23-11.”
Vaudeville shows happened in June at The Fairfax Theatre. By Christmas, the influenza trial had all but faded. Yet the disease, like COVID-19, remained mysterious and its effects were far-reaching.
A Dec. 28, 1920, obituary said John Payne, 73, died at home near Warrenton after a few days’ illness. He had been in failing health for some time after having suffered an attack of influenza 14 months earlier, around the time the influenza first took hold in Culpeper.
