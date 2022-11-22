INFORM Consumers Act aims to block online sales of counterfeit, stolen goods

In time for Black Friday deals, some possibly too good to be true, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger has voted to pass legislation to protect Virginia consumers, prevent counterfeit or stolen goods from being sold online, and stop organized retail crime.

The Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces for Consumers (INFORM Consumers) Act aims to combat this by ensuring transparency of high-volume third-party sellers in online retail marketplaces.

Specifically, the bill would direct online retail marketplaces to verify the identity of “high-volume third-party sellers,” according to a release from the congresswoman’s office. She said it would help deter the online sale of counterfeit goods by anonymous sellers and prevent organized retail crime rings from stealing items from stores to resell those items in bulk online.

“As the number of Virginians shopping online increases, so do the threats of stolen, counterfeit, or hazardous products being sold as legitimate goods. To protect the purchases of consumers and make sure that their holiday deals aren’t too good to be true, we need to make sure that sellers are who they say they are,” said Spanberger.

The INFORM Consumers Act would direct online marketplaces like eBay and Amazon to authenticate the government ID, tax ID, bank account information, and contact information of high-volume third-party sellers, the release stated. These are sellers who have made 200 or more discrete sales in a 12-month period amounting to $5,000 or more.

Additionally, online shopping sites would need to supply a hotline to allow customers to report to the marketplace suspicious activity. FTC would enforce the regulations, and violations would be subject to civil penalties.

Among groups supporting the measure are the AFL-CIO, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers, National Fraternal Order of Police, International Council of Shopping Centers, Home Depot, Walgreens, 3M, CVS Health, Nordstrom, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gap, HP, Levi Strauss & Co., Phillips, Rite Aid, Etsy, and Pinterest.