The Virginia Department of Corrections is actively searching for an inmate who escaped from a hospital in Henrico County, according to a release Saturday morning around 9:30.

Naseem Roulack, 21, who was being incarcerated at Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, escaped around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday from two state corrections security officers while under their supervision at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital.

The inmate was last seen exiting a bathroom in the hospital. He was wearing a white gown, white socks and no shoes, according to the release.

The hospital was placed on lockdown at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities described Roulack as Black male, 5’8, 177 pounds with brown eyes. VADOC is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate him. Anyone with information is urged to dial 911 and to not approach Roulack if he is seen.

According to online court records, Roulack, of Woodbridge, was convicted in 2018 in Prince William County of robbery, grand larceny of a firearm and grand theft auto.

Earlier this year, also in Prince William, the inmate pleased guilty to aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run.

Roulack was sentenced in January to 25 years, with 18 suspended, on the malicious wounding charge, according to court records.