Inmate hospitalizations rise in Coffeewood COVID-19 outbreak in Culpeper County

Daralicia Smith Saunders, a Harrisonburg resident who works as a shipping clerk at a manufacturing plant, said on Friday she has written the office of Gov. Ralph Northam about getting an early release from Coffeewood for her husband, Ben.

Married 15 years, the couple has a 15-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter.

“It’s very hard. My son, he has really taken it bad,” Saunders said of the teen having problems at school before the pandemic. “Getting in trouble because he doesn’t have his dad.”

Mrs. Saunders said her husband has not yet tested positive for COVID-19, but has been exposed. She said he has diabetes, high blood pressure and pulmonary issues, underlying conditions all potentially leading to more serious virus cases. She temporarily interrupted the recent phone conversation to take a call from Ben Saunders in the jail.

“He is not good at all,” Daralicia Saunders said of her husband, returning to the phone call after speaking to him on Friday.

She said he was separated from the rest of the prison population in the area typically reserved for visitors along with two dozen other men not currently positive for COVID-19. Mrs. Saunders said beds had been moved to the area, with one bathroom and questionable sanitation.