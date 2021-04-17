Innocent on death row, former inmate joins Germanna 'Community Conversations'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In today’s world and generation, people are so caught up with their phones they miss what is going on around them, he said, “And it is a disaster.” Hinton challenged parents to change the narrative.

“You should have been the parent and when you had dinner you had conversation. That’s why you didn’t know your son was caught up in a gang or your daughter was running around smoking because we don’t take time out no more,” he said.

Need a conversationHinton commented on the state of race tensions in America, saying Black Lives Matter is very important and that, “Black lives and every life should matter.” He spoke of the nation’s history of lynching Black people, saying it must be acknowledged.

“Here we find ourselves having this same problem, only thing, they not being lynched— they being gunned down in the street for no apparent reason,” Hinton said.

“America does not have the backbone to have an open and honest conversation about race … It’s nothing we can’t come out of but we have to be willing to sit down and talk … not in the sense of pointing fingers but if we don’t recognize our past this is what we have to look forward to for the future.”