Innocent on death row, former inmate joins Germanna 'Community Conversations'

Anthony Ray Hinton found it easier to adjust than most people, when the pandemic first halted society a year ago, with its mandated lockdowns and widespread closures. Having spent 30 years on Alabama’s death row as an innocent man, the now-freed 54-year-old knows about confinement.
“When the pandemic come, I had the advantage—I was used to being locked up inside. I was able to handle it better because in the privacy of my home I had a TV, a kitchen—I could cook, countless books to read,” Hinton said in an interview Wednesday with the Culpeper Star-Exponent in advance of an April 21 virtual program he is keynoting with Germanna Community College.
Well-spoken and full of wisdom, Hinton reflected on his past six years of life on the outside, what the world needs now, his lifetime best friend, Lester, and the Ku Klux Klansman he believes God put him in prison to meet.
One foot forwardReleased April 3, 2015, Hinton has since traveled all over as a community educator with Equal Justice Initiative, the Birmingham nonprofit fighting to end mass incarceration and free the wrongly imprisoned. EJI founder, attorney Bryan Stevenson, led the legal team that tirelessly worked to prove Hinton’s innocence in the capital murder case of two Birmingham area fast food managers in 1985.
The former death row inmate, played by O’Shea Jackson Jr., is featured prominently in the 2019 film, “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx about Stevenson’s career. Since his release, Hinton has used his platform, voice, faith and experiences to speak out against the death penalty, and for truth and forgiveness.
He’s been interviewed by Oprah at her home in Maui, featured in numerous programs and media, spoken at many colleges and for big businesses like IBM. Hinton also authored the New York Times best-seller, “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row.”
“I came home without a penny in my pocket and had it not been for Bryan Stevenson, Equal Justice Initiative, they gave me a job to try and educate the public on the system. I often tell people this is the best gift that one could ever give me,” he said.
Hinton has yet to receive monetary compensation or an apology for the false conviction built on inadequate court-provided legal defense and botched ballistics.
“I don’t look back and I’m not angry that the state of Alabama hasn’t given me a penny, hasn’t apologized and there is nothing I can do about that. I have to try to get up every morning, smile and put one foot forward to try and do what I can to bring an end to the death penalty, fight for those who can’t speak for themselves and fight for those who do not have a voice,” he said. “So, I just feel obligated and it’s a privilege.”
Get to know one anotherIt doesn’t sound like it’s been easy. Hinton told Oprah in 2018 he wanted to be whole again, have his life back the way it was before he was arrested while mowing his mother’s lawn at the age 29. Hinton is still working toward that.
“I was used to travelling when I first got out so I had a bad spell, I just lost it and couldn’t stop crying, hollering out at the top of my voice,” he said. “Other than that I’ve just been trying to cope with the fact that this is something only God will be able to take away from me in his diligent due time.”
Hinton has not seen a counselor and the system that put him away has definitely not offered him one, he said.
“They haven’t tried to make me whole, but everything’s going to be alright, I truly believe that,” said Hinton, who still lives in Birmingham.
While in prison, his friend of 62 years, Lester, drove hours every weekend to visit him. Now, the two are neighbors.
“We joined at the hips,” Hinton said, adding, “COVID was a tough time. I tried to give people advice to get to know one another … People really don’t know each other because they don’t take the time to.”
Before the pandemic, the best friends would go every two weeks to get a haircut. Lester would pay one time and Hinton the next, including for whatever meal they enjoyed together.
“What was remarkable about that when we sit down to eat we cut our phone off and we look each other eyeball to eyeball and talk and we listen to each other,” Hinton said.
In today’s world and generation, people are so caught up with their phones they miss what is going on around them, he said, “And it is a disaster.” Hinton challenged parents to change the narrative.
“You should have been the parent and when you had dinner you had conversation. That’s why you didn’t know your son was caught up in a gang or your daughter was running around smoking because we don’t take time out no more,” he said.
Need a conversationHinton commented on the state of race tensions in America, saying Black Lives Matter is very important and that, “Black lives and every life should matter.” He spoke of the nation’s history of lynching Black people, saying it must be acknowledged.
“Here we find ourselves having this same problem, only thing, they not being lynched— they being gunned down in the street for no apparent reason,” Hinton said.
“America does not have the backbone to have an open and honest conversation about race … It’s nothing we can’t come out of but we have to be willing to sit down and talk … not in the sense of pointing fingers but if we don’t recognize our past this is what we have to look forward to for the future.”
Culpeper and faithHinton said he is familiar with the case of Earl Washington Jr., on death row for 15 years as an innocent man, wrongfully convicted in Culpeper in 1984 in the rape and murder of Rebecca Lyn Williams. Hinton said he is very familiar with Culpeper, in fact, as it is home to his brother, James, niece Alexis and nephew, James Jr. She is finishing college at NYU and he is in college in South Carolina.
“I am very proud of them. Culpeper is a small but interesting little town,” Hinton said. “It’s like you have to go to Washington, Alexandria to try to do something, but Culpeper is a nice, family-type town.”
Hinton holds his faith dearly as well as his late mother, who died while he was in prison.
“My mom brought us up to go to church from the age of 4, telling us about God and God can do everything but fail,” he said.
When Hinton grew up and left home, he strayed from church, but felt empty so he went back and he said his life blossomed again. The upbringing prepared him for when he was stuck in despair in a tiny cell.
“I was so angry I said well God don’t live here no more,” Hinton said. For three years, he said he did not want to hear God’s name until one morning he heard a fellow prisoner crying. The man’s mother had recently died.
“I sat back on that bed and realized that I had something to be thankful for, my mother was alive and I was alive as well and I decided I was going to make the best out of the rest of my life right there on death row,” Hinton said.
“I didn’t ask God for freedom … that that would be the most selfish thing I could do because God could have freed me in death. The rats that was running around the cell could have bit me and I could have died so I prayed to allow the truth to come out. I knew once the truth came out I would walk out with the truth.”
Unlikely friendsAmazingly, he believes his incarceration was for the purpose of meeting Henry Hays, a Ku Klux Klansman executed in 1997 by electric chair.
Hays, son of a Grand Wizard, was convicted in the violent death in 1981 of Michael Donald, a Black teenager abducted at random from his home then beaten, cut, strangled and hung from a tree.
“I have thought about it and I truly believe God knew I was the only man on earth that could show Henry the love and understanding that he deserved,” Hinton said, adding his mother always taught him to pray for and love the people in life who may dislike him because he is Black.
“You don’t even know me to hate me, and that conversation went every day all day for the rest of the time we was there,” Hinton said of spending time with Hays. “I allowed Henry to speak freely and he allowed me to do the same.”
