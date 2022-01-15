INSPIRING: Young brothers cut through obstacles to help others

Two brothers—one not a fan of the outdoors, the other, an active go-getter until symptoms of long COVID-19 sidelined him—both overcame obstacles this summer in a quest to help others.

James and Matthew Covington, 10 and 9, completed the 50-Yard Challenge, a program started by Alabama resident Rodney Smith Jr. five years ago. He founded the Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service to provide free lawn care to the elderly, disabled, single mothers and veterans “who do not have the time, resources and/or money to take care of their yards,” according to his website.

Smith also travels the country, encouraging young people to do the same and recognizing those who meet the challenge. In November, he came to Fredericksburg to present the Covington brothers with two brand-new push mowers and other lawn equipment.

“We are very proud of them finishing the challenge,” Smith said. “They both worked as a team and got it done. They both were very committed, too.”

James and Matthew are the sons of Laura and James Covington of Fredericksburg and students at Brompton Community School. After they signed up for the challenge, which their mother thought would be good for both of them, the family put ads on Facebook to advertise their free service.

Almost all of the lawns they cut belonged to people they’d never met—and not just in their Idlewild neighborhood. Their parents packed up the truck or minivan and hauled push mowers, an edger and leaf blower—along with the boys—to homes from Stafford County to Lake of the Woods in Orange County.

“We thought it would be a good idea to help the community and get out there, and it was,” said James.

He’s the one who “does not necessarily love being in the outdoors and being active,” his mother said. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Matthew, normally is “super active and has endless energy,” she said, but he’s still suffering symptoms of long COVID.

The whole family got sick with the virus in January 2021, but Matthew—who had no previous health issues—continues to get random chest pains and have trouble breathing. That’s why their mother sought an outdoor challenge with a meaningful purpose, one that would allow both boys to participate and give Matthew the chance to take breaks, as needed.

Matthew agreed it was tiring at times, especially in the stifling heat and humidity. Lots of rain last summer made it even harder, when wet grass would clog the mowers, but the boys persevered.

“The people were really thankful and that made me feel good because it’s actually making an impact,” Matthew said. “Lots of people couldn’t do their lawns so it was really helpful. That’s why we wanted to do it.”

Candace Carter is glad they did. She asked the Covingtons to cut the grass for her parents, Army veterans Larry and Sherri Carter who live in Spotsylvania County.

“It was such a blessing to have that assistance, especially on days where Dad may not have felt up to it, or on weeks that were particularly busy,” Candace Carter said. “Dad was surprised that two young kids were willing to undertake such a big project during their summer break. We were equally overjoyed that they truly took the work seriously and did a great job.”

Violet Piraino also called their donated lawn services a blessing. She has health issues and can’t walk far. The first time the boys cut her lawn, she wasn’t aware they were coming that day and left a note in the window that said: “I can’t come down the stairs so thanks so much!!!”

She was impressed by the project. “I just thought, wow, that’s so cool.”

The elder James Covington, who recently retired after 30 years in the Marine Corps, said he was thrilled to see his sons help others, especially fellow service members.

“I couldn’t be prouder of both of them,” the father said. “Each one brought their own unique talents and challenges to the whole thing, and they each overcome their challenges.”

The retired Marine also acknowledged he “would be remiss” if he didn’t mention his wife’s commitment—because it’s not like the boys could drive themselves to 50 different homes in the region.

“She really went out and found something they could sink their teeth into,” the dad said. “They really got behind it because of her.”

Laura was part-time cheerleader and chauffeur and full-time organizer. She not only taught them how to use the necessary tools, which wasn’t her skillset, but took photos and encouraged the boys to just keep mowing.

“The boys did some hard work but their parents are phenomenal too,” Carter said. “What they did for my family and other families this past summer holds such value. We are so grateful.”