Interactive building panels tell forgotten stories of Culpeper

Culpeper continues to pursue a more complete telling of its history with the Oct. 29 unveiling of six interactive panels on buildings in and around the end of East Davis Street important for their connections to African-American people and places.

A collaborative project of the Town of Culpeper and the African-American Heritage Alliance citizens group, Right the Record was created to raise awareness about and celebrate untold histories. To make the record more accurate by telling the whole story.

It’s a longtime passion of project founder Zann Nelson, a Reva historian who found dedicated partners and researchers with her alliance team of Angie Chapman, Simon Logan and Shelly Tutt.

“As we pondered different projects that would impact our goals, my good friend Sanford Reaves shared with me his regret that the community was unaware of the vibrant commercial industry here in the 200 block of Davis St. owned and or operated by African Americans during segregation,” Nelson said in remarks at the recent unveiling ceremony.

“And that my friends, is what brought us here today to this most ground-breaking event.”

A site born of the project at visitculpeperva.com/right-the-record.aspx will continue to grow, and is linked to QR code on the panels, she said, inviting family and friends in attendance for the short walk about to unveil the signs.

“To fully understand the mission of ‘Right the Record’ and the impetus for this project there is a quote I like to share whenever possible: Imagine a community that recognizes and commemorates the histories of all of its sons and daughters,” Nelson said.

Those histories can now be easily accessed in detail virtually and read about in short on the plaques placed at the historic sites of Dr. Elijah Barber’s Medical Office, Holmes-Taylor Building, Jennings Lunch and Pool Room, the Lightfoot Building, Piedmont Lodge No. 75 Colored Masons at the Macoy Building and Skinny Love’s Barber Shop.

A relative newcomer to Culpeper, Logan marveled at the rich Black history that exists here, in her remarks at the panel unveiling.

“Did you know that in the 1870 census, African Americans made up 50.2% of the population here in Culpeper? In 1902, almost half of the owners of Culpeper businesses were black,” she said.

“It is my understanding that some of these businesses served both black and white customers. Some did not. The point is American history connects people in ways often unacknowledged. African American history is American history!”

Nelson thanked family members of the historic honorees, including members of the Love family, who brought an amazing portrait of their ancestor to share with attendees of the event.

In 1921, Skinny Love’s older brother, Harry Love, was the proprietor of a local pool room located in this area during this time. Skinny was a pitcher for the local-colored baseball team. His son George, played for the black Culpeper Dragons baseball team in the 1950’s and was a major league prospect, according to Right the Record research online.

George successfully tried out for the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, he soon returned home to Culpeper due to the negative pressures of early integration in the major leagues, according to the proejct.

Two of Rev. John Holmes Sr.’s sons unveiled the panel on the Holmes-Taylor Building at 214 E. Davis. In 1948, Holmes became pastor for Mt. Olive (Olivet) Baptist and was pastor of Andrew Taylor, who would go on to open a location of the all-black Richmond Beneficial Insurance Company at the downtown Culpeper site, according to the research. The two became partners and the building remains in the Holmes family.

Weather was perfect for the outdoor sign unveilings in late October, noted Mrs. Chapman, historian with the Alliance. Folks came from D.C., Maryland, Richmond and Orange, she said.

“Over a century ago until the 1980’s, this area was once a very prosperous, thriving and vibrant African American community district that consisted of both businesses and residences,” she said in remarks at the ceremony.

“During segregation, this area was known as Fishtown and the Wharf. Though many of these buildings and dwellings are no longer standing, the Right the Record Project will be bringing them back to life and tell their respective stories of decades past,” Chapman said.

“The proprietors and merchants of these businesses and the residents who lived in the area were self-sufficient. They depended on each other for survival as there were no financial institutions from which, for them, to borrow from,” she said.

The 200 block of East Davis was “one stop central,” Chapman recalled. Almost any and everything an individual would need or want was in the one block.

African American businesses and services included a doctor’s office, insurance company, funeral home, grocery store, barber shop, beauty parlor, taxi, train and bus services, restaurant, lunch and pool room and dance hall, organization meeting room and a Colored graded school, she recalled.

Some white businesses in the block included the Virginia ABC store, a drug store, a garage and a hardware store, Chapman said.

African-American town council members were also noted at the recent ceremony by Mrs. Tutt, with the Alliance. They were and are leaders who encouraged and mentored, creating future generations of leaders, she said.

They are: Henry Clay Lightfoot—served during the 1880’s; Stacey Leo Tutt Sr. elected & served 1970-1974 (Shelly Tutt’s father); Eleanor Thompson—served May 1990 to 1994 (appointed to fill vacancy in May 1989); Emma Richards 2000 to 2008; Frank Reaves, Jr. July 2016 to January 2022; Jamie Clancey January 2016 to present and Erick Kalenga, appointed in December.

“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” are inalienable rights given to all humans, as contained in the Declaration of Independence, Tutt said.

“Some leaders will push us closer to it, and some will push us farther away. It is our duty to exercise our responsibility and vote to insure to the best of our ability that we are represented,” she said.

“I’ll close with a quote by Maya Angelou: ‘You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.’”