Interstate 95 express lanes traffic remains low

Traffic on Transurban’s many electronic toll roads across the globe is creeping back to pre-COVID-19 figures, but express lanes traffic in the Washington metro area is lagging, according to a quarterly report released Thursday.

Transurban noted that traffic “recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels in markets where restrictions have lifted,” highlighting a 4.5 percent increase in Sydney, Australia.

“In the Greater Washington Area,” the report added, “traffic continues to be impacted as a result of ongoing restrictions on movement.”

Traffic improved on the Interstate 95 and 495 express lanes in the first quarter of 2021, but the numbers are still down from pre-COVID-19 levels.

In 2020’s first quarter, an average of 55,000 vehicles used the I–95 express lanes every day. This quarter, the figure stands at 35,000 average trips, a 37.2 percent drop. Interstate 495 express lanes traffic dropped 37.5 percent, from 39,000 daily trips to 24,000.

In total, traffic on Transurban’s North American express lanes (including lanes in Montreal) was down 26.9 percent compared with the first quarter of 2020, which ended about the same time the pandemic’s impacts really kicked in.