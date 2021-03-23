Investigation finds Caroline deputy justified in fatal Feb. 1 shooting

The Caroline Sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a man on Feb. 1 on a county road was justified in his actions and has been legally cleared to return to duty, Commonwealth’s Attorney John Mahoney announced Tuesday.

Richard Fenton Thomas, 58, of Spotsylvania County was killed that evening in the 17000 block of Countyline Road. Deputies were called to the scene in response to a report of a 2007 Dodge Magnum stopped in the roadway with an unconscious man behind the wheel.

Mahoney wrote that witnesses at the scene told deputies that it appeared that the driver was either intoxicated or suffering some sort of medical emergency. The man was conscious by the time deputies arrived.

Mahoney’s report states that the driver claimed to have a .45-caliber pistol in his possession and threatened to kill the witnesses and the two deputies on the scene. No gun was found following the shooting, but Mahoney said the deputies would have had no way to know that beforehand.

He wrote that Thomas “through his words and actions” clearly intended to convince the deputies and witnesses that he had a gun within his reach and that he was ready to use it.