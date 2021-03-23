Investigation finds Caroline deputy justified in fatal Feb. 1 shooting

The Caroline Sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a man on Feb. 1 on a county road was justified in his actions and has been legally cleared to return to duty, Commonwealth’s Attorney John Mahoney announced Tuesday.
Richard Fenton Thomas, 58, of Spotsylvania County was killed that evening in the 17000 block of Countyline Road. Deputies were called to the scene in response to a report of a 2007 Dodge Magnum stopped in the roadway with an unconscious man behind the wheel.
Mahoney wrote that witnesses at the scene told deputies that it appeared that the driver was either intoxicated or suffering some sort of medical emergency. The man was conscious by the time deputies arrived.
Mahoney’s report states that the driver claimed to have a .45-caliber pistol in his possession and threatened to kill the witnesses and the two deputies on the scene. No gun was found following the shooting, but Mahoney said the deputies would have had no way to know that beforehand.
He wrote that Thomas “through his words and actions” clearly intended to convince the deputies and witnesses that he had a gun within his reach and that he was ready to use it.
A review of an audio–video recording of the incident showed that deputies warned Thomas about 45 times to give himself up before the deputy, who has not been named, fired. Mahoney said Thomas’ actions and his refusal to comply led the deputy to believe that his life and the lives of others were in danger.
“The deputy had every reason to believe that the decedent had a gun and was about to start firing before the deputy acted,” Mahoney wrote. “The deputy reacted in a manner consistent with his law enforcement training.”
Mahoney said that neither the medical examiner’s report nor the results of toxicology tests were available as of Tuesday. But he said it was clear that the gunshot wounds caused Thomas’ death, and he said Thomas’ toxicology results would have no impact on his conclusion that the shooting was justified.
Mahoney expressed sympathy for the victim’s family and the law-enforcement officers at the scene. He praised the civilians who remained at the scene and provided “invaluable” information to investigators.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Richmond field office headed the investigation.
