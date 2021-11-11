Iowa man accused of taking indecent liberties with Stafford girl

An Iowa man is facing multiple charges for establishing an online relationship with a 13-year-old Stafford County girl that included him receiving explicit images and videos from the victim, police said.

Shiran Nathaniel, 48, of Sioux City, Iowa, is charged in Stafford with indecent liberties, two counts of producing child pornography and two counts of using a communications system to facilitate offenses involving children.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said police were contacted in May by the victim’s father. The father reported that his daughter was befriended and groomed by a man through social media, and the man convinced her to send him pictures and videos.

The Stafford girl was also used to recruit other underage victims through various social media platforms, Maroney said.

Detective T.S. Martin’s investigation led to Nathaniel being identified as the suspect. Maroney said he used the Internet at his home and job to solicit children, and child pornography was recovered from his home during a recent raid.

Nathaniel is being held at a jail in Sioux City, awaiting extradition to Virginia. The FBI and the Sioux City Police Department assisted in the investigation.