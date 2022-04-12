Is Carver name on back of stone façade at historic Culpeper school?

Restoring the name of George Washington Carver Regional High School, originally engraved in the stone front of the historic Black institution in Culpeper County nearly 75 years ago, will have to wait a while longer.

At its meeting Tuesday morning, the Board of Supervisors Building & Grounds Committee reached consensus to keep waiting on the status of a grant from the National Trust’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund to do the masonry work.

Alumni of the local school that served African-American students from four counties during segregation (1948-1968) have long asked for the name of the famed agricultural pioneer and inventor to be put back.

It also has long been rumored that that the limestone block façade on the front of the school that bore Carver’s name was turned around and engraved with Piedmont Vocational School. It stands to reason then that the original name of Carver (1864-1943) could be on the reverse side, according to a staff report to the committee.

County staff, in speaking with several stone carvers, learned that flipping stones and engraving the reverse is a common practice, the report stated.

However, it is not positive this is the case at the Carver school and the condition of the stones on the backside is unknown, Environmental Services Director Paul Howard told the committee.

According to the county, the name was changed around 1970, two short years after Culpeper fully integrated its schools.

Culpeper Star-Exponent newspaper archives show Piedmont Vocational School was in place as the new name as early as August of 1968, the very year that Carver fully closed.

“Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties all have a common school calendar this year,” reported the CSE in August of 1968.

“This is necessary to coordinate with Piedmont Vocational School, the old Carver school building. Special courses not available at the high schools will be taught there. Students taking courses at Piedmont will be based at their home high school and will be shuttled to Piedmont and then brought back to attend further classes,” the newspaper reported.

It remains unknown, however, exactly when the actual Carver stone carving was taken off the front, or if it was flipped around.

More than 50 years later, doing exploratory work to prove the theory that Carver’s name is still on the back of the stones will cost around $8,200, per an estimate provided by Dominion Traditional Building Group, masonry restorers, based in Marshall.

If Carver’s name still does exist as an engraving on the back of the stones, the company said it would cost around $50,000 to flip the limestone pieces and re-attach them facing front.

If the name is not there or the stones are too damaged to flip around, the project cost would increase to around $58,000, according to the estimate. The new engraving would be done off-site.

Grants petitioned from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund will range from $50,000 to $150,000, according to the county. If awarded, staff will solicit public bids for the project, Howard said.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates commented that while he is not a stone mason he imagined it would be difficult to remove the stones and flip them around.

“These things have been on there for 80 years. I don’t know when they changed the name—in the 70s—but would we not be better off” to pursue the replacement option?, he asked.

“I’m not sure we’re going to be able to get these things off again, clean them, flip them and put them back.”

Howard replied it would be his recommendation to pursue a grant for new limestone blocks and a new engraving.

The county’s plan, he said, is to clean the entire façade back to its original tan color and repoint the bricks as well as restoring the lettering to its original look from the 1940s.

Bates added he would hate to see the county get started with the project and not have enough money to complete it due to excessive stone damage.

The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, in its most recent previous round of grants back in July, awarded $3 million to 40 projects total nationwide. Among grant recipients was the Fort Monroe Foundation for its memorial honoring the humanity of the first captive Africans enslaved by the Portuguese and then taken by English privateers to the British Colonies at Point Comfort in 1619.

