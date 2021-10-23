Is it a bird? Or a plane? No, it's Piedmont Community Band

Superheroes swooped into Culpeper Sunday—or at least, it sounded like they did.

Superman, Batman, Captain Marvel, Captain America and the Avengers, even Ant-Man, Black Panther and Ultron were all represented during a concert by the Windmore Foundation’s Piedmont Community Band, which played seven selections of Hollywood’s superhero movie themes, according to a news release from the local nonprofit.

The band’s 26 musicians, directed by conductor Chiara Head and performed at Culpeper Baptist Church, delighted the audience with the music, said Band Program Chair Tammy Buckalew.

“The band members were thrilled to have the opportunity to present a concert again,” Buckalew said. “The goal is to offer adults and children the opportunity to enjoy music and consider music lessons and maybe join a band. If anyone played an instrument in the past, dust off that instrument and join us.”

Superhero-themed activities for the younger audience members accompanied the concert, with stations to decorate masks and get a photo in front of a back drop with comic book-inspired artwork (POW, Boom and Bang).

“The activity that caused the young attendees to squeal and jump for joy was the beanbag toss,” Windmore’s news release stated. “Pictures of movie villains were set on top of colorful boxes. Hitting them with the beanbags knocked them down. Even the youngest children were successful in defeating them.”