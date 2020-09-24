Is it safe to trick-or-treat during a pandemic? VDH offers guidelines

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Best practices for celebrating Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic were released by the Virginia Department of Health, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District announced on Tuesday.

The local health district, which covers Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties, requests that if you or your child are sick, don't trick-or-treat or hand out candy.

If you are high risk, don't participate in handing out candy. Turn off your porch light to let trick-or-treaters know not to stop at your door.

If you wish to hand out candy, wear a mask when you do so and wash your hands frequently. If the weather permits, hand out candy outside. Also consider contactless trick-or-treating by leaving candy on your front step for trick-or-treaters to pick up themselves.

Children who trick-or-treat should wear cloth masks instead of costume masks.

For families trying to decide what activities to participate in this Halloween, the Virginia Department of Health has categorized activities into lowest risk, moderate risk and highest risk for contracting the virus as follows:

Lowest Risk:

• Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them