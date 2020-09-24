 Skip to main content
Is it safe to trick-or-treat during a pandemic? VDH offers guidelines
Is it safe to trick-or-treat during a pandemic? VDH offers guidelines

Halloween Culpeper Baptist Church candy (copy)

Children trick-or-treat during a Halloween activity in 2019 at Culpeper Baptist Church. Virginia Department of Health has issued safety guidelines for Halloween this year to help prevent spreading COVID-19.

 VINCENT VALA FOR STAR-EXPONENT

Best practices for celebrating Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic were released by the Virginia Department of Health, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District announced on Tuesday.

The local health district, which covers Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties, requests that if you or your child are sick, don't trick-or-treat or hand out candy.

If you are high risk, don't participate in handing out candy. Turn off your porch light to let trick-or-treaters know not to stop at your door.

If you wish to hand out candy, wear a mask when you do so and wash your hands frequently. If the weather permits, hand out candy outside. Also consider contactless trick-or-treating by leaving candy on your front step for trick-or-treaters to pick up themselves.

Children who trick-or-treat should wear cloth masks instead of costume masks.

For families trying to decide what activities to participate in this Halloween, the Virginia Department of Health has categorized activities into lowest risk, moderate risk and highest risk for contracting the virus as follows:

Lowest Risk:

• Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

• Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

• Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

• Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look

for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

• Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

• Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with

• Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household

members in or around your home rather than going house to house

Moderate Risk:

• Participating in trick-or-treating with distancing strategies in place (e.g. treat-givers provide

individually wrapped goodie bags lined up for families to grab and go while continuing

to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)

• If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water

for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

• Stopping only at houses where individuals are wearing masks, and it is easy to

maintain six feet of distance between the host and other trick-or-treaters.

• Attending a small, outside event such as trunk-or-treat, where social

distancing can be maintained and everyone is wearing a mask.

• Visit pumpkin patches or orchards, where wearing masks is encouraged and

enforced, and people are able to maintain at least six feet of physical distance.

Highest Risk:

• Trick-or-treating to a large number of houses or visiting multiple neighborhoods

where participants go door to door

• Trick-or-treating at houses where individuals are not wearing a mask, and where

six feet of physical distance is not maintained between individuals.

• Attending parties or events that may become crowded and social distancing is difficult to maintain.

• Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.

• Going to indoor haunted houses where people may be crowded together and screaming.

