RAPIDAN—An estimated 209,000 Black men signed up to defend the U.S. during the American Civil War, lesser known history that made a significant contribution to preserving the union. Of those, nearly 40,000 died in combat, of wounds or due to disease in a period of just over two years, according to the National Archives.

In honor of their sacrifice and struggle, a special program May 20 at the Carver Center recognized 321 veterans of color from Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock who signed up for the U.S. Colored Troops, a division of the U.S. Army created in 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln.

Each of their names was read aloud in a reverent exercise that lasted 30 minutes in the auditorium at the former George Washington Carver Regional High School, an Black school that served the four counties for 20 years of government-mandated segregation.

“One of the main reasons we are here today is, say my name — individuals who have been forgotten — they remind us by saying their name they become human,” said event organizer Zann Nelson, founder of Right the Record and History Quest.

The unique program was the culmination of her 10 years of research into U.S. military records pinpointing forgotten veterans and connecting with modern-day descendants. Nelson had exhibit panels fabricated listing all the names she has discovered so far, with images of military records, for presentation to each county. On the bottom of each panel one soldier from each county is featured, providing details about their service.

James Daniels, accompanied by Marie Davis-Roman, performed, “Glory,” from the film “Selma” by John Legend, at the ceremony. Local congresswoman Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s office was represented, providing certificates and American flags flown over the U.S. Capitol, presented to the veterans’ descendants.

Local Black troops commemorated were among those who died in service during the Civil War, during a troops surge that tipped the scales for maintaining the union. There were certainly other risks for Black men to sign up for the Army at that time, said Nelson, including being re-enslaved.

The “Right the Record” program included the presentation of military honors by a combined veterans honor guard from VFW Post 2524 of Culpeper with members of the 23rd USCT re-enactors group.

“It’s an important event, but only the beginning of honoring the men who enlisted in the U.S. military. They are true veterans,” said Nelson, a Reva historian and author. Lincoln was at a crossroads, enlistments were down and the draft was not popular when he made the decision to found the Bureau of U.S. Colored Troops, she said.

“It is not some off the wall organization,” Nelson said. “Their papers clearly state that they enlist in the U.S. Army, take an oath to protect the U.S. from all enemies foreign and domestic. The union was the United States of America.”

The surge of Black troops represented 10 percent of the U.S. Army at the time, she said, and more waiting that would have stepped up.

“Imagine if they hadn’t. Lincoln would have been forced into a negotiated peace. Because of their service, we are one nation,” Nelson said. “We have not thanked them yet … We profess to love our veterans, let’s love all of them.”

Master Sgt. Ludwell Brown, a local reverend, was among the day’s speakers.

“I’m no more than a product on the back of all of these men you see in this program,” he said in taking the podium.

The event provided a forum for Brown to share his experiences as a Black man in the U.S. Army. He was drafted in 1965 and retired in 1998 following a career as an aide to generals in Washington, D.C.

“This little country boy, who came out of Fauquier County, made some interesting discoveries, learned how to suck up the racial names people gave me. I was able to believe that if we trust in God, the Lord will make a way for you,” Brown said.

He stated he took care of the general’s households.

“I’m the country boy who knows how to milk a cow. My motto was: keep your mouth shut and your eyes and ears open and you can make it. In the military, when I initially joined, you look like me, you were treated like hell. All the colored soldiers were mistreated.”

Brown recalled asking a sergeant in Richmond, how come he had been there longer than some and had not yet been promoted.

“He replied, ‘ain’t no (n-word) going to get promoted before my white brothers and sisters,’” he said. “When I retired in 1998 I became the only enlisted man that ever eulogized a four-star general. I made sergeant major because of these brave men that bust open the pathway.”

VFW Commander, Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Keith Price, of Culpeper, remarked after Brown’s comments that he had worked around generals, too.

“The fact that he thrived at that level — a zero defect environment, high stress and it never lets up — is a testament to Sergeant Major Brown. Sir, you are an inspiration,” Price said.

USCT troops have not been given proper recognition, yet they played a key role in American history, Price added. There are 18 million veterans in the U.S., and 12 percent are African American, he said.

“They answered the call before the U.S. was even a country in the Revolution, to this era.”

Price referenced the Cedar Mountain Battlefield, less than a mile from the Carver Center, where 25,000 soldiers clashed during the 1862 Civil War fight with an estimated 600 killed. Some Black men were present at the battle as servants, laborers, teamsters and slaves from surrounding farms, the VFW commander said.

“African Americans became American veterans when they stood up when called to do their duty for their country,” Price said. “It was a great leap of unknown into uncertainty and danger, and it helped save a nation.”

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Edward Gantt, of Arlington, was the keynote speaker for the recognition ceremony. He enlisted in the Army after high school, growing up in Washington, D.C.

He served with a helicopter crew in Vietnam. Gantt attended Howard University then enlisted in the Navy because he wanted to fly fighter jets, and he did, said Nelson in her introduction.

The veteran now serves as president of the 23rd USCT reenactment regiment in which he portrays a private during the Civil War. A theme from Gantt’s remarks at the ceremony came from Lincoln’s, “Gettysburg Address.”

“He was absolutely spot on and correct and that correctness applied in 1863, 1963 or 2023 when he said, it’s up to us, ‘the living,’ to finish that unfinished work that that those guys who fought here have nobly advanced,” Gantt said. “It’s up to the living to keep that history going and to make sure when it is told, it is accurate and as complete as possible.”

Does that sound like a lot to ask — that the telling of history be accurate and complete? A lot happened in America between 1876 and 1966, the retired Navy captain said, answering his own question.

“We seemed to have lost our minds, lost our direction, lost our moral compass. We went to church on Sunday and then forgot what we learned by Sunday afternoon because there’s some things that happened in that dark period of American history that just went about erasing the contributions of my ancestors,” Gantt said.

His ancestor fought with the U.S. Colored Cavalry along with four others in the 23rd USCT Infantry Regiment who share his name.

“There’s a connection there, but I didn’t grow up knowing that. In fact, I didn’t even know that there were 200,000 Black men that fought for the U.S. during the Civil War. I have to slap myself in the forehead — why didn’t I know that?”

Every school he attended was Black, he added, and he never heard the history.

“What happened? The story was there,” Gantt exclaimed. “There were guys who served with the 54th Mass that were literate, who wrote their stories.”

For example, in 1887, George Washington Williams published the “History of a Negro in the War of Rebellion.” Joseph Wilson wrote in 1888, “The Black Phalanx: Negro Soldiers in the Revolution, the War of 1812 and the Civil War.”

“The story was out there, but something happened to America and in America and now that we recognize it, we have to listen to what Abraham Lincoln said: ‘It’s up to us the living to make sure the story is accurate, the story is complete as reasonably possible,’” Gantt said. “I can’t do it because, if I try to tell the story in certain places, my microphone will all of a sudden fail. If I publish a book, there will be places in America where it will no longer be available in the library.”

How does one ensure the story is accurate and complete? Don’t rely on one story, one narrative, one source, one person to retell what happened 160 years ago, Gantt said. There are multiple sources, rely on records wherever possible, he added.

“209,000 is the number of names engraved on the African American Civil War Museum and Memorial in Washington, D.C.,” Gantt said.

The names come from Army records about which most people who grew up in the 20th century knew nothing, he continued.

“Children will ask, ‘Why didn’t you tell me that?’ I made myself a promise I will listen to Lincoln from now on, that one little sentence, that it’s up to us the living to carry on that unfinished work,” Gantt said.

A government of, for and by all the people has not always been true in America, he stated.

“We have to make ourselves, individually and collectively, a promise that we never allow that to happen again,” Gantt said, to applause in the building. “The narrative taught to our children and grandchildren is accurate, even though it might be ugly, because while we would like to keep our drunk uncle hidden in the backroom, the rest of the town knows you have a drunk uncle.

“We can try to cover the bad things about us, but it will come out. When it comes out after 100 years of being covered up, we will have a rebellious generation of young people ask, why did you lie to me? It’s up to us, the living.”

Mary Alexander, of Orange County, was among four descendants seated at the front of the stage who were presented the flags during military honors. Her great-grandfather, Franklin Jennings, signed up for the USCT, along with his two brothers. All were sons of Paul Jennings, an enslaved Black men who was valet to President James Madison, and later earned his own freedom.

“They were all free by the time they were 21, Paul’s sons were free and they came out of freedom in order to fight,” said Alexander. “Franklin was about 30-years-old.”

Alexander said it’s bittersweet for the contributions of local USCT veterans to finally be recognized.

“My family’s always taught us the history,” she said. “My mother knew my great-grandfather, Franklin, as a child and she remembered him very, very fondly. He used to tell her stories about being in the Civil War and how they had a campaign that went into Richmond. Because he had been sent to Richmond to learn how to make candy, he knew the area, so he was able to help guide (the Union Army) through Richmond.”

Alexander said one thing she is very proud of is the friendship and connection with the Jennings’ family to famous abolitionist Frederick Douglass, whose sons also served in the Civil War.

Marie Helen Thompson is descended from USCT veteran Fielding Turner of Culpeper County, her great-great grandfather. Turner, formerly enslaved, started out as a teamster and made his way to Dauphin Island in Alabama, where he participated in battle. He then enlisted in 20th USCT, a New York regiment that had made its way down to Louisiana.

“He completed his service … in his pension was given credit for his time as a teamster and in the USCT,” Thompson said.

It’s gratifying to see the men finally getting another form of credit, she noted.

“With the madness going on now in the country, it gives me great comfort to go back and see that kind of courage and commitment and dedication to country, family and to your descendants,” she said.

“These people worked terribly hard in very difficult circumstances so it is just a joy to see the recognition.”

In a previous interview, Nelson said it is all an effort to raise grassroots awareness of these men and their stories.

“They are truly United States veterans. I don’t use the term much anymore, United States Colored Troops, because it distracts people. I just call them United States veterans. The United States recognized them as veterans, gave a number of them pensions,” she said.

“These guys don’t get a headstone, they don’t get a commemorative plaque and there’s no monument to them, so I am hoping that as people’s awareness is raised they will say we need some kind of recognition.”