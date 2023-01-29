It will change our lives: Culpeper Habitat breaks ground on new house

Elizabeth Garrison admitted it can get a little bit crazy living in a tiny bungalow with her five children. She pays $1,500 for the three-bedroom rental in the Town of Culpeper and knows what is to be homeless.

“It is stressful because my three boys share a room, the youngest sleeps with me still, then my daughter has a room … It’s just a lot—no one can really get any space … and my toilet’s broke so my water bill is like $190,” said the 34-year-old single mom.

The 2006 graduate of Culpeper County High School, who recently got her associate’s from Germanna Community College, is looking forward to expanding her family’s quarters, and getting more stability—as a future homeowner through Culpeper Habitat for Humanity.

The local branch of the international housing nonprofit broke ground Jan. 14 on its latest project on North Aspen Street, along Sperryville Pike. They’ve raised $150,000 of the $250,000 cost for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home with a walk-out basement—the local chapter’s biggest home to date, according to Culpeper Habitat President Steven Johnson.

They took advantage of the topography to create additional living space with the walkout basement, he said, another first for Culpeper Habitat. The main level will have three bedrooms and two baths and is 1440 sq ft. The finished walkout basement is around 850 sq ft and will have two bedrooms, a rec room and a bath, Johnson said.

"This gives the house a total of 2288 sq. ft. living space, 5 bedrooms and three baths to accommodate Elizabeth's family," he said.

The goal is to raise the remaining $100,000 through grants and community contributions and have Elizabeth’s house built in time for Christmas. It will be the first project since June 2019 when Culpeper Habitat finished another local mom, Jennifer Driggers’ home on Spring Street in town before COVID shut down their efforts.

When Garrison began the detailed application process to become a Habitat homeowner in 2021, she and her kids had been homeless for a couple of weeks, living in a hotel room.

“One room with that many people, then we have a German shepherd, too … a lot of boys close together … a lot of fighting going on so this, every time I talk about it, is just such a blessing, like I cry.

"I just applied, because, why not? At this point, whatever,” she said of struggling to find affordable, dependable housing.

Friends and family surrounded Garrison for the recent groundbreaking at the dug-out home site next to Fairview Cemetery on a cold January morning.

The red mud was at least six inches deep and her boys, like boys do, wearing their new Christmas sneakers, presently walked through it, the place where their house would one day sit. The Farmington Elementary students carried shovels in their hands, banging the dirt, the thick stuff sticking to the bottom of their soles. The scene got so messy, it made the youngest one cry for his mother and try to wrap his legs around her waist.

Garrison remained cool while interviewed, all the while managing her family: Jordan, 16, Noah, 10, Zach, 7, Asher, 6 and Eli, 3.

“Dad, can you help get the mud off his shoe? Go to Paw Paw. Lift your foot up,” she said, refocusing her thoughts. “COVID slowed the building permits and this is the biggest build that they’ve ever done. That alone, never in my life did I think I would be owning a five-bedroom house as a single mom. This is a huge opportunity.

“I always kind of felt like I got the short end of the stick. I still can’t even really believe it,” said Garrison. “I drive the kids by here all the time, hey, you want to go see the house? And they’re like, ‘There’s nothing there, mom, it’s just grass.’ I don’t care! It’s going to be there.”

Garrison got her associate’s degree in general studies and is planning to go back to school through Liberty University online to further her education.

"I lost my mom at the age of 14, so being around and there for my kids has always been my top priority—being able to do school online has been such a help in allowing me to do that," she said.

She’s a stay-at-home mom who homeschools the youngest and is also looking to do an internship at a local hair salon once he starts school in the fall.

“I like art, I thought about doing business, I want to do hair,” Garrison said.

Once she moves into the Aspen Street house, her kids will attend nearby Yowell Elementary School, about which she is thrilled. They used to go there until the housing instability changed that as well.

Three of the children’s former speech teacher, Cara Capellini, came to the Habitat groundbreaking. She is in her seventh year at Yowell and has worked 19 years for Culpeper County Public Schools.

“I remember when Noah came to Yowell, and working with him then slowly gaining the other kids and just being supportive of her and when the pandemic happened, connecting with them virtually and then they got moved out of their house and were moved to Farmington,” said the teacher.

“I wanted to be supportive of her and her family,” said Capellini of showing up for the event.

Unstable housing is an additional stressor for parents and kids she works with in the public schools, she said.

“All kinds of problems now because of the pandemic—anxiety and stress. If you have stable housing, don’t have to worry about it and then they can learn. If they don’t have that stability starting at home, it’s so hard for them to come to school and be able to focus.”

Former Town Councilman Jon Russell works with Garrison’s boys in his Kelly Street Boxing Gym.

“These kids really need a permanent home,” he said. “Whenever you rent you are subject to rent increases and it’s becoming very hard, especially on a fixed income.”

A Habitat house is not free, but it’s attainable housing, said Johnson, noting they were excited to get underway.

“Elizabeth will have to pay for the house, she’ll have to buy the house, she’ll have the responsibility of home ownership, but we're here to help,” he said.

Johnson recently took over as head of the local chapter, assuming the reins from past president and longtime Habitat volunteer Jerry Martire.

“Welcome,” said Johnson at the groundbreaking. “Why don’t we go up there and why don’t we do a little digging? Got a shovel? I brought an extra. Little muddy, but ..."

Residents selected to own Habitat homes undergo a detailed application process and meet HUD minimum income requirements. They pass a background check, provide financial statements and references, maintain a credit score of 640 or above, create a monthly spending plan and have the ability to make affordable mortgage payments.

Habitat homeowners also save for a $2,000 down payment and take a VHDA homebuyer’s course and pre-closing class. Community service is required prior to approval of an application as well as serious sweat equity hours during construction—a minimum of 250 hours per adult.

“It’s a matter of having financial need and ability,” Johnson said. “You have to work on it, then you get a mortgage just like any other house. They’ll have to pay it back, subsidized with community involvement.”

Garrison is in the segment of population Habitat seeks to help in that she has a stable income, but not a stable housing situation, he said.

“That debt-rent cycle people get trapped in, never get out of. She has a better opportunity for success in life, and that’s what Habitat really tries to do. By the volunteers and community support we’re enhancing the community fabric,” Johnson said. “It's everybody in the community, from every walk of life, coming together out here to help build a house to make the community stronger.”

Culpeper Habitat has built seven or eight homes in the past 15 years, Martire said, and it’s good to get started again.

“Still trying—with COVID we just kind of stopped,” he said. “Haven’t done anything since three years ago, been a challenge.”

In 2007, the local chapter built a five-bedroom house for the late Helen Bowles, just across the tracks behind the Culpeper Depot.

The town in recent years purchased the land and tore down the house to make way for its new parking lot complex, which will require construction of a pedestrian bridge over the railway to access.

Garrison’s lease at her current place is up in April and it’s kind of unknown beyond that.

“We need about $100,000 more to raise,” she said of making her Habitat house happen. “I am not the person that likes to ask, it’s really hard to ask for money. It’s not a free house," Garrison specified. "I do have to pay mortgage payments, but it’s affordable. Honestly, it will really change our lives.”

Garrison’s boys approached, covered in mud. “Geez, going to have to strip them down to get them back in the car,” she said, getting help from her dad, Richard Herman, and stepmom Angela Huffman.

“She’s been through a lot,” said Huffman. “I’m happy for her.”

Donate at culpeperhabitat.org.