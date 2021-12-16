'It's all about Jesus'—Culpeper church recreates time of Biblical birth

The modern-day quilting group crafted 250 blankets this year and an estimated 2,700 since forming six years ago, she said. The quilts are given to foster kids in Orange and Culpeper as well as the pregnancy center and SAFE house.

At the spice table, a variety of herbs displayed something for all tastes—sage, bay leaves, thyme, tarragon, parsley and rosemary.

“I have every spice imaginable and I don’t know how to use them,” said Ada Foster, manning the table with Marty Schwenzer. “I would like to be able to use turmeric; they say it’s good for you.”

There was a basketmaking station and a scribe where children could practice writing in Hebrew. A bead shop and bakery rounded out what a market would have had back then.

Pursuing the marketplace, attendee Mary Jo Casey liked what she saw.

“I am impressed,” she said near two women at the well.

Beyond the merchants, Silent Night played in the sanctuary as girls dressed as angels swirled and turned, their white costumes sparkling.