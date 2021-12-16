'It's all about Jesus'—Culpeper church recreates time of Biblical birth

A feast for the senses and salve for the soul, A Night in Bethlehem took place last weekend at Reformation Lutheran Church, transporting attendees back 2,000 years to the Biblical time of Jesus.
“It’s about God loving the world,” said the Rev. Brad Hales, presenting the Christmas Story from the Book of Luke, a live Nativity scene behind him in the church sanctuary: “The story of Jesus’ birth.”
The two-night interactive program last Friday and Saturday started outside in the church parking lot, Roman soldiers standing guard.
Attendees made their way to the census table, checked in and donated canned food prior to admission. Children were given a treasure bag containing a Roman denarius to purchase items inside the marketplace.
Under a tent, John the Baptist proclaimed the Good News with a choir of angels before participants ventured inside to visit with merchants from another time.
A carpenter at work offered a handmade wooden cross. Three ladies wearing tunics, their heads covered with prayer shawls, manned a fabric and yarn shop.
Diane Vanderhoof, with the Piecemakers Quilt Group, explained items used for dying fabric during Biblical times—walnut powder for brown, beets for red and onion skins for yellow.
The modern-day quilting group crafted 250 blankets this year and an estimated 2,700 since forming six years ago, she said. The quilts are given to foster kids in Orange and Culpeper as well as the pregnancy center and SAFE house.
At the spice table, a variety of herbs displayed something for all tastes—sage, bay leaves, thyme, tarragon, parsley and rosemary.
“I have every spice imaginable and I don’t know how to use them,” said Ada Foster, manning the table with Marty Schwenzer. “I would like to be able to use turmeric; they say it’s good for you.”
There was a basketmaking station and a scribe where children could practice writing in Hebrew. A bead shop and bakery rounded out what a market would have had back then.
Pursuing the marketplace, attendee Mary Jo Casey liked what she saw.
“I am impressed,” she said near two women at the well.
Beyond the merchants, Silent Night played in the sanctuary as girls dressed as angels swirled and turned, their white costumes sparkling.
“Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those whom his favor rests,” was read from the New Testament.
Attendees made their way to the final chapter in the story, a modern Christmas, where children went to the front to sit on the stage to hear the Greatest Story Ever Told. Each was given a cookie on the way out as the next group experienced A Night in Bethlehem.
Program organizer Rose Kendrick said they started planning for the event a year ago. Reformation Lutheran hosted a similar program back in 2010 and 2011.
“We made it bigger,” Kendrick said, noting the 2021 cast of characters numbered 91 people.
Construction of the elaborate period costumes was a group effort, she noted.
“It’s all about Jesus,” Kendrick said of the program theme. “It’s because of his birth that we are here.”
540/825-4315