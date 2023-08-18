Culpeper Baptist Home launched 75 years ago this year in a house on North Main Street, starting a tradition of compassionate care for older adults.

A member of Culpeper Baptist Church, the late Carrie Millman was a widow in her 70s seeking such care when she offered her home for the purpose, and to care for others, on Aug. 2, 1948.

A 75th Jubilee was held on the exact anniversary of that generosity at the much expanded, four-years-young, modern version of Culpeper Baptist Home, The Culpeper retirement village, on James Madison Highway.

Director of Marketing Rose Meeks Ervin recalled how it all started.

“There were three women setting at Carrie Millman’s residence, her sister, Mrs. Lillian Sweeney, and her daughter, Louise Millman … and they knew about Dr. J.T. Edwards and the dream they had set about,” said Ervin.

Edwards was their pastor at Culpeper Baptist and he dreamed of a faith-based place to care for Virginia’s aging adults.

“Well, they thought they were going to have to raise money … Carrie Millman sort of jumpstarted things. She said, ‘In exchange for care, you can have the house,’ and that was the Millman House,” said Ervin.

The Culpeper’s Hillside Cottages, maintenance-free brand new custom homes, sit on Millman Circle in honor of her. What started in a widow’s home on Main Street has grown the past 75 years into a five-facility nonprofit residential ministry overseen by LifeSpire of Virginia.

Culpeper Baptist Home has grown exponentially, expanding from the new main buildings to assisted living offerings all around the surrounding hillsides. Faith and family remains at the center, speakers stated at the Jubilee.

“We don’t work here, we serve here,” Ervin said. “The residents serve each other. We all serve as a family. A reputation built on trust gained when you give your word. Faith in God and each other and faith in who you serve with, integrity, the right way is the only way, these qualities gives us our reputation.”

Vernelle Hicks Paul was among the day’s honored guests at the Jubilee. She is the only known living employee from the Millman House, reported Jim Jacobsen, executive director at The Culpeper.

“She worked as a nurse for over eight and a half years between the Millman house and original Culpeper Baptist Home building,” Jacobsen said. “Vernelle shares stories with me of what actually went on back in the day.”

She worked with Dr. Edwards and his wife Pauline.

Mrs. Paul said she was around 21 when she started as a nurse at the Millman House. The Culpeper native said always wanted to work in the profession.

“Went to school at Sheltering Arms Hospital in Richmond … came straight from there to the Millman House, had about 12 patients,” she said in an interview at the Jubilee. “I think this is real nice and I think they’ve done a lot of work for this here and it’s nice today to be recognized and see all the people.”

Paul attended with the celebration with her husband of 70 years, Harold.

“Don’t ask me how I did it, I don’t know,” said the retired nurse, asked about her long lasting nuptials.

Culpeper Baptist Home opened in 1951 at its current site overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains until its complete replacement, renovation and expansion in 2019.

“Some may still reflect back to the Baptist home or the big house or the Baptist Home for the Aged—wow, that was a long time ago,” said Jacobsen, a LifeSpire of Virginia employee for 32 years.

He thanked the many residents, families and community members through the years who supported them and the the Virginia Baptist Homes Foundation.

Jacobsen recognized several team members for their long tenures.

“The Culpeper’s reputation of strong faith and an excellent culture is a result in part of our team members’ hard work, dedication and winning attitudes,” the executive director said.

Carolyn Greene has been with the Baptist home for 49 years and was an honored guest at the Jubilee. She started in the dietary department and currently works as a medical secretary. Greene has also been a receptionist during her tenure.

“A lot of my family members used to work here, too so they pretty much got me started,” said Greene, of Culpeper. “It is awesome to be able to be here to celebrate—it’s just been wonderful.”

She likes working at The Culpeper.

“I do, it’s family, point blank, it’s just family,” said Greene, who plans to retire next year with 50 years of service.

Culpeper Baptist Church Pastor Dan Carlton is chairman of the board of trustees for LifeSpire of Virginia. He was looking through old church bulletins from 1956 and noted there were 146 in attendance for Sunday School at Culpeper Baptist Home.

“We still continue to do Sunday school every week in this building, but there’s not 146 showing up, so we have to work on that,” he said.

Carlton grew up half-mile from the Newport News Baptist Home, which grew from the Culpeper location.

“My parents took my siblings and me over there regularly to visit. All I remember were the fountain out front,” he said. “From that point, the Virginia Baptist Home lifestyle has been part of my life. It’s great legacy we share—older adults should be valued. Living in community matters. How important it is to not be isolated in our old age.”

Pastor Edwards traveled the state at the beginning, rallying people to the cause of churches looking out for the needs of older adults, Carlton said. There were some challenging times in the past 75 years, he noted.

“But people stepped forward and said through our faith we will keep this going,” Carlton said. “If The Culpeper doesn’t work, there are no other homes. It’s because of the vison and the hard work that happened here that we have the rest of this organization, through the grace of God.”

A resident of The Culpeper for seven years, Vivia Mattox, dressed in her Sunday finest, said at the Jubilee that her name means, “full of life.”

“My mother was reading a French novel when she was pregnant,” she laughed.

Mattox lives at The Culpeper with her husband of 67 years, the Rev. Guy Mattox, retired from more than 40 years as head of Oakland Baptist Church in King George County.

He served on the board of Virginia Baptist Homes for 13 years, said Vivia, when he decided they would make Culpeper Baptist Home their home.

“You don’t have to cook if you don’t want to, you can get on the bus and do all you want to, it serves a purpose,” said Mrs. Mattox. “To begin with, it was a Christian organization for people who need the Lord, and they take care of you.”

Local attorney Bob Yeaman has lived in the Hillside Cottages at The Culpeper with wife Anne since 2021. He recalled in remarks at the formal presentation that his association with Virginia Baptist Homes started right after he got out of law school in 1964 and came to Culpeper.

“I was the only Baptist lawyer in town,” Yeaman said, remembering he was called out to the facility to share a meal and legal advice. “I sat down for lunch with eight people, served family style. It was really pleasant to do that. That culture of a family setting has carried forward even to today. The idea of that family relationship stuck in my mind.”

His father resided at Culpeper Baptist Home back in the 1990s, Yeaman said.

“He told me, ‘Butch, I did not want to leave my home. I wanted to stay there, but I knew this was the best thing to do so I came here and feel very comfortable with it. These people here at the Baptist home are concerned about you.’ I can affirm that culture is true and alive right here in this community today,” Yeaman said.

Jonathan Cook, President and CEO of LifeSpire of Virginia, said in remarks at the Jubilee he came across the program for the 30th anniversary celebration in 1978. On the menu was ham filled rolls, fried chicken, homemade ice cream and soft drinks.

The Culpeper, for its 75th Jubilee, laid out tables of delicious finger foods, desserts and sparkling beverages. There was live music, bus tours to Millman Circle and lots of memorabilia displayed in the chapel.

LifeSpire of Virginia today serves over 1,600 residents daily at its facilities around the state, Cook said.

“The sun was not always bright,” he said, recalling very difficult financial times for the company. “Without margin, there is no mission, but we knew it would work, not because of the numbers, but the reputation of The Culpeper within this market.”

The LifeSpire CEO said he remembered looking at and speaking to resident Linda Feagan, who has lived at The Culpeper for 35 years, when they decided to build the new facility.

“Aren’t you excited we’re going to be building a new building? ‘I’ll believe it when I see it,’ she replied. The doubt in her voice, but she said she had been hearing it for years,” Cook said. “We were able to complete this building in 2019—10 months before a global pandemic. God truly blessed us at that time.”

Today, The Culpeper is 100 percent sold and occupied at every level of care except for one cottage, the LifeSpire CEO said, room for Mary and Jesus.

“We invested $250 million in our communities in the last eight years,” Cook said. “There are nonprofits struggling, but we are not one of them. We are positioned well as we continue to look to the future. Culpeper and all of LifeSpire is in good hands.”