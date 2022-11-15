It's official: Rimeikis reelected to Culpeper Town Council

It's official—former Mayor Pranas Rimeikis is back on Culpeper Town Council.

With the all tallies finalized and provisional and mail-in ballots counted as of the deadline of noon Monday, Rimeikis, in a close race, won one of two partial-term seats up for grabs in the Special Election. He received 41 more votes over candidate Brian Brumfield-Horner.

Rimekis received 1,994 votes (29.48%) to Brumfield-Horner's 1,953 ballots (28.87%) in the Nov. 8 contest.

Incumbent Councilman Erick Kalenga, appointed nearly a year ago, came in first place in the Special Election with 2,681 votes—nearly 40% of ballots cast.

Kalenga and Rimeikis were elected to finish terms ending Dec. 31, 2023.

A former two-term mayor and two-term councilman, Rimeikis, 70, is retired from the U.S. Army Special Forces. He told the Star-Exponent during election season that his top issues for the town are not relevant.

"I’ve always made it clear I have no agenda. I think the needs of the Town and its citizens should be the driving force behind Council’s actions. So long as we remain good stewards of our resources and revenues, and meet the needs of the citizens, Culpeper will continue to be a great little town," Rimeikis said.