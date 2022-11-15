 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

It's official: Rimeikis reelected to Culpeper Town Council

Rimeikis swearing in

Pranas Rimeikis gets sworn into office in 2014.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT FILE

It's official—former Mayor Pranas Rimeikis is back on Culpeper Town Council.

With the all tallies finalized and provisional and mail-in ballots counted as of the deadline of noon Monday, Rimeikis, in a close race, won one of two partial-term seats up for grabs in the Special Election. He received 41 more votes over candidate Brian Brumfield-Horner. 

Rimekis received 1,994 votes (29.48%) to Brumfield-Horner's 1,953 ballots (28.87%) in the Nov. 8 contest.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Incumbent Councilman Erick Kalenga, appointed nearly a year ago, came in first place in the Special Election with 2,681 votes—nearly 40% of ballots cast.

Kalenga and Rimeikis were elected to finish terms ending Dec. 31, 2023.

A former two-term mayor and two-term councilman, Rimeikis, 70, is retired from the U.S. Army Special Forces.  He told the Star-Exponent during election season that his top issues for the town are not relevant.

People are also reading…

"I’ve always made it clear I have no agenda. I think the needs of the Town and its citizens should be the driving force behind Council’s actions. So long as we remain good stewards of our resources and revenues, and meet the needs of the citizens, Culpeper will continue to be a great little town," Rimeikis said.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

African supporters gear up for World Cup tournament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert