It's Virginia Women Veterans Week

“Women veterans, who make up 10 percent of veterans and less than two percent of women nationwide, have traditionally been underrepresented in research and service,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. “Women have proudly served our nation from its very beginnings and we are working every day in Virginia to bridge that gap.”

In 2018, Virginia became one of the first states to establish a dedicated program for women veterans, including an annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit. This year’s event will take place virtually June 23–24.

“As a proud woman veteran, I am honored to call Virginia my home,” said Annie Walker, Deputy Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “Virginia truly leads the way in acknowledging and working to address the unique issues that women veterans face as they transition from active duty to civilian life. While there is much to be done, recognizing the contributions of our women veterans is a great way to build awareness of and improve the lives of these deserving women.”

For information, see dvs.virginia.gov or contact womenvet@dvs.virginia.gov or 804/786-0571.