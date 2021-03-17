It's Virginia Women Veterans Week

The 4th Annual Virginia Women Veterans Week is now being celebrated through March 20 to recognize all females who have served in the United States armed forces.
Gov. Ralph Northam initiated Virginia Women Veterans Week when he took office in 2018, coinciding with Women’s History Month. More than 108,000 women veterans live in Virginia, the state with the highest percentage of women veterans per population in the U.S.
Women veterans are the fastest-growing segment of Virginia’s total veteran population, according to a news release.
“I personally served on active duty with many women service members who consistently demonstrated tremendous skill, leadership, and unquestioned commitment,” Northam said in a statement. “Our Administration will continue working to connect women veterans with the support and resources they need to return to the civilian world as leaders in business, government, education, medicine, and beyond.”
Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Ann C. Phillips and retired U.S. Navy Captain Kathleen T. Jabs, members of the Northam Administration, authored an op-ed for for the special week in The Virginian-Pilot, “Women veterans ‘lead the way’ in Virginia." Phillips served 31 years on active duty as a surface warfare officer. Jabs served 27 years of active and reserve duty as a public affairs officer.
“Women veterans, who make up 10 percent of veterans and less than two percent of women nationwide, have traditionally been underrepresented in research and service,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. “Women have proudly served our nation from its very beginnings and we are working every day in Virginia to bridge that gap.”
In 2018, Virginia became one of the first states to establish a dedicated program for women veterans, including an annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit. This year’s event will take place virtually June 23–24.
“As a proud woman veteran, I am honored to call Virginia my home,” said Annie Walker, Deputy Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “Virginia truly leads the way in acknowledging and working to address the unique issues that women veterans face as they transition from active duty to civilian life. While there is much to be done, recognizing the contributions of our women veterans is a great way to build awareness of and improve the lives of these deserving women.”
For information, see dvs.virginia.gov or contact womenvet@dvs.virginia.gov or 804/786-0571.