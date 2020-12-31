Jacked-up Silverado wanted in Lakeview hit-and-run of parked vehicle

Culpeper Police are seeking information about the driver of an early 2000s model, jacked-up white Chevrolet Silverado pick-up suspected of causing significant damage last weekend to a vehicle parked in the Lakeview housing development.

The incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 27 near the intersection of Dove Lane and Autumn Ridge Road. The Silverado suspected of being involved has is an extended cab pickup truck with black trim possibly with a diesel engine, according to video footage.

Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact Culpeper Police Officer A. Rustick at 540/727-3430 ext. 5545 or 540/727-7900 reference case #2012-0242. For anonymous tips, contact Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.