JADE Task Force seizes 35 lbs. of marijuana in Stanardsville raid

An estimated 35 pounds of marijuana and 15 ounces of cocaine were seized Nov. 14 in Greene County following execution of search warrants by Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force and Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The operation was part of an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics by Ryland Scott Ryder-Durrer, 26, of Stanardsville. Also seized was $750 in cash.

Ryder-Durrer was charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I or II drug- 3rd or subsequent offense and possession with intent to distribute marijuana over five pounds, 3rd or subsequent offense.

He was held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail. This is an ongoing investigation and further charges are pending.

Distributing more than five pounds of marijuana in Virginia is a felony punishable by no less than 5 and no more than 30 years in prison.

It is legal for adults 21 and older to possess marijuana in Virginia at their homes for personal use and up to one ounce in public.

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force is comprised of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Albemarle County Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Charlottesville Post of Duty.