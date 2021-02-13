James Madison University announces outstanding local students

James Madison University this week announced that the following students from Culpeper, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock counties made the president's list and dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.
PRESIDENT'S LIST, FALL 2020
William Burton of Reva (22735) who is majoring in kinesiology.
Victoria Carpenter of Gordonsville (22942) who is majoring in writing rhetoric and technical communication.
Alyssa Coppage of Amissville (20106) who is majoring in studio art.
Sarah Estes of Madison (22727) who is majoring in sociology.
Macy Hooper of Lignum (22726) who is majoring in justice studies.
Ninon Kirchman of Sperryville (22740) who is majoring in music.
Julia Koehler of Locust Grove (22508) who is majoring in theatre.
Caroline Shaffer of Amissville (20106) who is majoring in special education.
Meagan Smith of Amissville (20106) who is majoring in nursing.
Hunter Smith of Madison (22727) who is majoring in biology.
DEAN'S LIST, FALL 2020
David Allred of Sperryville (22740), who is majoring in marketing.
Makenzie Alston of Gordonsville (22942), who is majoring in anthropology.
Amaya Alther of Madison (22727), who is majoring in biology.
Masen Armel of Amissville (20106), who is majoring in psychology.
Elizabeth Bogin of Jeffersonton (22724), who is majoring in biology.
William Bryant of Orange (22960), who is majoring in psychology.
Madison Burwitz of Amissville (20106), who is majoring in health sciences.
Kayla Compton of Amissville (20106), who is majoring in nursing.
Sang Dai of Culpeper (22701), who is majoring in finance.
Kara Deeds of Orange (22960), who is majoring in health sciences.
Elanra Dulaney of Culpeper (22701), who is majoring in health sciences.
Brianna Dunn of Locust Grove (22508), who is majoring in dietetics.
Evangelina Estrada of Elkwood (22701), who is majoring in nursing.
Juan Garcia of Culpeper (22701), who is majoring in chemistry.
MaryHelen Getty of Locust Grove (22508), who is majoring in political science.
Ashley Haines of Madison (22727), who is majoring in public policy and administration.
Austin Hayward of Culpeper (22701), who is majoring in intelligence analysis.
Madison Heiser of Amissville (20106), who is majoring in media arts and design.
Dorianna Hill of Orange (22960), who is majoring in nursing.
Sheridan Horne of Rhoadesville (22542), who is majoring in undeclared.
Tae Kim of Culpeper (22701), who is majoring in health sciences.
Evan Marcus of Amissville (20106), who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
William Montgomery of Sperryville (22740), who is majoring in computer information systems.
Alyssa Morris of Ruckersville (22968), who is majoring in health sciences.
Trusten Murrah of Castleton (22716), who is majoring in media arts and design.
Brooke Nammack of Locust Grove (22508), who is majoring in management.
Hannah Rahrig of Culpeper (22701), who is majoring in music.
Grace Raiford of Castleton (22716), who is majoring in English.
Theadora Robertson of Madison (22727), who is majoring in intelligence analysis.
Trinitee Rodman of Locust Grove (22508), who is majoring in nursing.
Paige Simpson of Jeffersonton (22724), who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
Kathleen Sutherland of Jeffersonton (22724), who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
Aliese Trezvant of Madison (22727), who is majoring in communication studies.
Kyla Varner of Culpeper (22701), who is majoring in athletic training.
Tyler Webster of Orange (22960), who is majoring in engineering.
Luke Wilson of Locust Grove (22508), who is majoring in kinesiology.
Established in 1908, James Madison University is a community of 22,000 students and 4,000 faculty and staff, nestled in the Shenandoah Valley. JMU offers 124 degree programs at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels.