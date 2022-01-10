James Monroe Museum offering free citizenship classes

As part of the lengthy process of becoming a U.S. citizen, applicants must pass a 10-question civics test, with the questions chosen at random by an immigration officer from a list of 100.
Only 36 percent of Americans would pass, according to a 2018 survey conducted by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation.
Last fall, the James Monroe Museum partnered with the New–York Historical Society to help legal permanent residents prepare for the civics exam by offering free online classes covering all 100 possible questions.
"[Naturalization] is a heavy process and the civics test is only just a small portion of the process. We're helping at least make that one portion easier for them," said Lindsey Crawford, public programs coordinator for the James Monroe Museum.
The museum, which is administered by the University of Mary Washington, contains the largest collection of artifacts and documents related to fifth president James Monroe, whose life in public service began as a soldier in the Revolutionary War at age 17 and continued in local, state and national government.
" 'Educating, inspiring and empowering people everywhere through the legacy of James Monroe' is our mission statement, and that includes the future citizens of our country," Crawford said.
The New–York Historical Society developed the Citizenship Project, in which participants learn about American history and government using objects, paintings and documents from its collection, and then promoted the program to other museums, libraries and educational organizations.
The James Monroe Museum is the first presidential site on the East Coast to offer the courses, and possibly the first in Virginia, Crawford said.
Crawford trained with the New–York Historical Society to teach the classes, which the museum first offered this year.
The eight-week course, held virtually, included lessons on the Constitution, the Amendments and American history, incorporating artifacts from the James Monroe Museum's collection.
Monroe's life—1758 to 1831—spanned multiple crucial moments in the nation's history, from the Revolutionary War to the Continental Congress to the Louisiana Purchase, which greatly expanded the country's size.
As president from 1817 to 1825, he signed the Missouri Compromise, which admitted Missouri to the Union as a slave-owning state and banned slavery from territories, and issued the Monroe Doctrine opposing European interference in the Western Hemisphere.
Five students from multiple nations of origin participated in the first series of courses this fall, Crawford said.
Jessica Delgado, of Manassas, was one of the students. She was born in Peru and has lived in the U.S. for six years. She said she is seeking U.S. citizenship because "we have more opportunities here and it is a safe country, also."
"My daughter, she went to school for finance and she got a really good job, and my son, he's 17, he's in 11th grade and I think that he will also have a good future here," Delgado said.
She said the classes helped her learn about American history and gave her an opportunity to ask questions.
"Lindsey provided us a lot of information that is really helpful," Delgado said. "Yesterday, I took a practice test and I think that I answered around 75 questions correctly [out of 100], which is good. Now I know what I need to study."
Crawford said teaching the classes has been "a breath of fresh air" for her.
"I know our American history, but to sit with it and see it from the perspective of people who have a fresh pair of eyes on it gives me a new perspective on it," she said. "It's made me more aware of how dynamic America is. None of the topics we talk about have been one-sided."
The museum will announce dates for the next session of citizenship classes in the spring, Crawford said.
The classes are free to Fredericksburg residents or Green Card holders. For now, Crawford recommends that participants have intermediate English language skills.
"I hope in the future we can change that with translator," she said.
For more information about upcoming classes, email Crawford at lcrawfor@umw.edu.
