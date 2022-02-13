Jan. 3 storm left 300,000 cubic yards of debris along Fredericksburg area roads (copy)

THE JAN. 3 snowstorm is behind us, but the tangled mess of trees and branches still clutter shoulders alongside many area roads.

Crews have been busy clearing that debris, including on Interstate 95 and State Route 218 in King George County. That work is going on between Fredericksburg and the Northern Neck, local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a news release last week.

She said more than 300,000 cubic yards of debris is expected to be cleared along state-maintained roads in the 14-county VDOT district. Once primary routes are cleared, crews will tackle nearly 700 secondary roadways.

“It’s estimated the extensive operation will be equivalent to 27,000 dump truck loads of debris,” she said in the release, adding that the work is expected to take several months.

Of that total, VDOT estimated that 700 dump truck loads of debris still needed to be removed along I-95 in Stafford, Spotsylvania and Caroline counties.

Take a peek at the total debris, in cubic yards, VDOT estimates will be cleared locally:

Spotsylvania: 138,000

Stafford: 102,000

Caroline: 71,000

King George: 57,000.

Future of LOCAL transportation

Can you imagine what the Fredericksburg region’s roads, rails and trails will be like about 25 years from now?

A lot can happen, much of it unpredictable. But transportation planners have to look ahead in order to keep up. To do that, the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization updates its Long Range Transportation Plan every four years.

Two years in the making, the new draft of the 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan has details on “our region’s long-range transportation vision” and about 350 projects that could become reality in the next few decades.

Through Feb. 28, the public has a chance to send in comments that could help planners finalize the draft. The plan can be found on FAMPO’s website.

While the plan focuses on many long-range projects, it also includes current work such as the I–95 Rappahannock River crossing projects.

The plan “deals with all the new proposed projects from the three localities for the next 25 years,” FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis said. “So if people want to see whether the roadway upgrades they were hoping for has been included in the plan, that’s where to look.”

Comments can be sent to fampo@gwregion.org or by phone at 540/642-1235.