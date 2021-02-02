January set records for Fredericksburg-area virus deaths

Naomi Hallie Kelly was a Fredericksburg great-grandmother whose “greatest joy was her large extended family” and being Elvis Presley’s “No. 1 fan.”
The 85-year-old “passed peacefully, shortly after he serenaded her with ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ one final time,” according to her obituary.
Kenneth Wayne Rankins, also of Fredericksburg, was a year older, and he was a Navy veteran and retired printer. His obituary described the enjoyment he found tending a vegetable garden and woodworking, singing in the church choir or reading, fishing, telling jokes and watching birds.
Rebecca Ann “Beckie” Martin of Spotsylvania County was 63, and she had worked at McLane Mid-Atlantic for more than 20 years as a transportation supervisor. She was described as “loving and devoted” to her family, including her children and grandchildren, sister, boyfriend and “her little pooch Lilly.” Her obituary mentioned her beloved late husband of 30 years, one great-grandchild and another expected in July.
Kelly, Rankins and Martin were among 49 residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District who died from COVID-19 during January, the deadliest month since the pandemic began. At the same time as new vaccines were being rolled out to the general public, virus case numbers, hospitalizations and fatalities set records—locally, statewide and across the nation.
In one month’s time, 95,245 Americans died from the virus.
Locally, 42 of the 49 people whose deaths were reported in January were 60 and older, but the virus also visited those much younger. It claimed one man in his 20s and another in his 30s, and their deaths were reported within two days of each other.
They were the first from their age groups, and two of the seven people under age 50 who have died locally.
Pat Holland, director of Healthy Generations Agency on Aging, works daily with those in the older set, and her mother is in a local long-term care facility because of memory issues. Even with that exposure, Holland hadn’t known anyone to die from COVID until the calendar turned to 2021—and then three people in her mother’s circle died within about 10 days.
“They had a lot more life in them, every one of them did, and that’s the sad part about it,” she said. “It didn’t have to be that way if people would have just tried to take more care.”
COVID-19 has been deadlier to older people, especially those who share the same space and air in long-term care facilities. An estimated 40 percent of nationwide deaths have happened in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, and some who call COVID-19 a hoax suggest that people in such centers are on their last leg anyway.
Holland takes issue with that.
“As we gray, people don’t see us as valuable as they thought we once were,” she said. “Because of the aging process, you’re wiser, you have more skills, I don’t care what anybody says, you’re gaining skills every day. Just because people have to go into a facility doesn’t mean they don’t have anything else left. They have all sorts of things to give us, including stories to tell us, and our stories are being taken away.”
As the nationwide death toll climbed, Marie Gozzi of Stafford County took out her almanac and looked at the population counts of America’s largest 100 cities. Based on the national losses, which have exceeded 442,000 people, she noted how many entire cities would have been wiped out if all the deaths occurred in one place. Richmond would be gone—or Honolulu or Cleveland, Tampa or New Orleans.
“The list grows daily,” she wrote in an email. “Numbers are figures. It’s heartbreaking when you pin them to places.”
Cindi Bowen, the marketing director at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg, hopes that vaccines will be the game-changer, especially as she hears about ongoing death tallies.
“Every time I hear a number, I hope that’s the worst, and I think, let’s start going in the right direction,” she said.
Bowen admits she was among those who were skeptical about how quickly scientists came up “with this magic vaccine.” But then, Mary Washington Healthcare officials explained that the technology of this type of inoculation—known as an mRNA vaccine—has been around for decades and that it gives the cells instructions on how to build protein to fight the virus. She felt better and signed up for the shot.
“I don’t want to be the person that brings” COVID into the building, she said.
Bowen said all residents at the Spotsylvania County assisted-living facility had gotten their first shot of the vaccine and were scheduled for the second. More than three-fourths of employees have been vaccinated as well, she said, particularly after a doctor visited the facility and told workers she had been among the first to receive it.
“The higher the authority, the better you feel about taking it, and we have been trying hard to get authorities in here to talk to people about it,” Bowen said.
While much of the recent conversation has shifted toward vaccines, “it is essential that all members of our community continue to take the actions that we have been doing for months to contain the virus,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director of the Rappahannock Area Health District. She cited the ongoing needed for masks, social distancing, staying home when sick and frequently washing hands.
“Though the vaccine has been described as a light at the end of the tunnel, it is going to take time to vaccinate everyone in our community,” she said.
Or, as a fellow official in the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District wrote in a Monday update, “the goal is to have everyone vaccinated by summer,” said April Achter, population health coordinator for the district that includes Orange, Culpeper and Fauquier counties. “This is a long process. Please be patient.”
In the meantime, the legacy of some of the most recent victims of COVID-19 will continue. Sylvester Francis Verry Jr., known as “Buzz,” lived in Manassas and “loved his Catholic faith,” according to his obituary. Instead of flowers, the family of the 69-year-old asked that donations be made to the memorial fund at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Spotsylvania County or to any food bank.
Likewise, those who knew Connie Weldon Edwards will miss the 84-year-old known for being “very social, an avid reader” and someone who “loved traveling, bridge and enjoyed many enduring friendships,” according to her obituary. She was a resident of Richmond when she died, but had been born in Westmoreland County and had remained active in alumni associations and professional and civic clubs.
