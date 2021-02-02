January set records for Fredericksburg-area virus deaths

Bowen admits she was among those who were skeptical about how quickly scientists came up “with this magic vaccine.” But then, Mary Washington Healthcare officials explained that the technology of this type of inoculation—known as an mRNA vaccine—has been around for decades and that it gives the cells instructions on how to build protein to fight the virus. She felt better and signed up for the shot.

“I don’t want to be the person that brings” COVID into the building, she said.

Bowen said all residents at the Spotsylvania County assisted-living facility had gotten their first shot of the vaccine and were scheduled for the second. More than three-fourths of employees have been vaccinated as well, she said, particularly after a doctor visited the facility and told workers she had been among the first to receive it.

“The higher the authority, the better you feel about taking it, and we have been trying hard to get authorities in here to talk to people about it,” Bowen said.