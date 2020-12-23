JEFF SAY: Shopping small for the Christmas season

It might not be Santa’s workshop, but it’s close.

If you are looking for the perfect holiday gift this season, you don’t have to look far—everything you need is in Culpeper.

We always stress the importance of shopping local and supporting small businesses, but this year it’s even more important to keep our dollars local.

Each year, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and Culpeper Renaissance Inc. partner together to encourage community members to stay in town and find that perfect gift. Of course, this year has been different.

Instead of hosting a Shop Small Saturday, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 businesses hosted a Shop Small for the Season week-long. This year’s celebration was the 11th Annual Small Business event since it started in 2010 and according to American Express—the sponsor of the program—consumers have spent an estimated $120 billion nationwide.

In order to drive shoppers to Shop Small® this season, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce participated in the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program to spotlight small businesses and the impact they have on communities.