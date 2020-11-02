Jeffersonton teen dies in wreck with tractor-trailer hauling salt on Rt. 229 in Culpeper

A Culpeper County teen died in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Route 229 near Jeffersonton.

Virginia State Police Trooper S.K. Burke-Smith is investigating the crash that occurred at 11:29 a.m. along Rixeyville Road at Route 621 (Jeffersonton Road/Colvin Road).

A 2007 Honda Civic was traveling west on Jeffersonton Road when it stopped at a stop sign, proceeded across Route 229, and collided with a southbound 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, according to a news release Monday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The impact caused the Honda and the tractor-trailer to run off the southbound side of the two-lane highway and the truck, hauling 26 tons of road salt, to overturn, Coffey said.

The driver of the Honda, Zachary D. Wilbur, 18, of Jeffersonton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The tractor-trailer driver, a 29-year-old man from King George, Virginia, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The southbound lane of Route 229 was shut down for several hours while crews cleaned up the scene. Assisting State Police at the scene were the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, Culpeper County Fire and EMS, and VDOT.

The crash remains under investigation.