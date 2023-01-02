Jethro the dog saved from overturned truck NYE in another Little Fork animal rescue

The Rixeyville fire station with the only volunteer large animal rescue team in Virginia ended the year saving a trucker’s dog.

At 8:17 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. responded to an overturned dumptruck in the 8600 block of Rixeyville Road.

The driver got out on his own and was checked by the EMS unit.

There were no hazards, but volunteers needed to extricate a passenger from the truck cab—"Jethro," the driver’s dog, was stuck inside, according to Chief Doug Monaco.

Though not injured, the dog needed some help getting out. Two viable options emerged upon assessment—remove Jethro via ladder (and some helping hands) or remove the windshield.

First responders opted for the former and used a 14-foot ladder to access the door of the overturned truck.

Webbing held the door in an open position while a 10' attic ladder was placed inside of the truck cab. A firefighter climbed down into the cab; one got on top of the truck and another firefighter was positioned on the roof ladder.

Jethro was carried up the interior ladder and handed off to the firefighter on top of the truck. That firefighter then handed Jethro off to the firefighter on the exterior ladder who brought him down to the ground. Success, reports Monaco.

“We took care of Jethro for the next 20 minutes until he was picked up,” he said.

Volunteers returned to service at 10 p.m. just in time to go home (or stay in the station) ushering in the new year. Ambulance 9, Rescue Engine 9 and Chief 9 responded to this incident, and a standby crew staffed a medic unit until the job was done. Little Fork VFD thanked everyone for their support in 2022.