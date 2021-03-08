Jill Biden helps honor women from 15 countries for courage

First lady Jill Biden says nearly two dozen women the State Department honored for their courage made an “intentional decision” to persist and demand justice despite their fear.

The 21 women recognized Monday, International Women's Day, with the department's International Women of Courage Award included seven from Afghanistan who are receiving posthumous honors.

The first lady said that the women's stories make it easy to think of them as “mythical heroes or angels among us” but that they're also humans who want to enjoy life's simple pleasures.

“Some of these women have spent their lives fighting for their cause. Others are just starting out on a journey they didn’t ask for,” Biden said.

“Some were called to service, and some couldn’t escape it,” she said. “They are fighting for their own lives and for their children. They want to right the wrongs of our past, to build a brighter future for everyone. They aren’t immune to fear. No one is.”

Biden said that in the course of ordinary lives, each of the women made “an extraordinary choice.”

“You see, courage isn’t really found,” she said. "It doesn’t conjure away our doubts. It’s an intentional decision made.”