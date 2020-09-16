Jill Biden participates in early vote Virginia Women virtual rally

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jill Biden this week participated in a Virginia Women for Biden early vote virtual rally with Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (VA-10), former Virginia Secretary of Education and first woman interim president of George Mason University Anne Holton, first woman Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn (Springfield), and first woman House Majority Leader Del. Charniele Herring (Alexandria), accoridng to a campaign news releases.

The rally was to encourage Virginia women to start voting early this Friday, Sept. 18, which can be done in the local registrars office or by mail-in ballot.

Participants spoke about what is at stake in the election for women across Virginia in seeking to gain support from females in sending Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House.

“In this moment we have so much power,” said Jill Biden in a statement. “We decide what comes next. Especially women, because we know how to change hearts and minds. We know how to organize and invest in our communities. And we win elections. Women re-elected Barack Obama and Joe Biden in 2012. Women turned the U.S. House of Representatives blue in 2018, especially here in Virginia. And women are going to choose the course of this nation for years to come. 50 days. 50 days to make sure that our voices are heard.”