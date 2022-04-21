JM students get a history lesson in lesser-known local Civil War figure

As a group of more than a dozen James Monroe High School students sat in the chilly rain on Monday afternoon at Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg, they envisioned an escaped slave crossing the Rappahannock River to freedom.

It was the 160th anniversary of John Washington accepting the Union soldiers’ invitation to cross the Rappahannock and leave behind a life of bondage. He was the first of 10,000 slaves to do so.

The Fredericksburg Tourism Department sponsored the field trip for the JM students, which included breakfast at Foode—a Black-owned restaurant on Princess Anne Street—and a trip to Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) to learn more local Black history.

The day concluded with a lesson on Washington’s life from National Park Service Seasonal Ranger Steward Henderson.

The weather cut short the trip and dampened the enthusiasm a bit, but students said they left enlightened and encouraged to share Washington’s story with others.

“I actually had no idea about [Washington],” JM sophomore Malia Abell said. “This was my first time hearing about how he crossed the Rappahannock. I really enjoyed learning about that.”

James Monroe senior Christian Young also knew little about Washington before Monday. He said Washington’s life was “like an adventure.”

Young said Henderson dropped plenty of useful nuggets of information, including telling students that 300,000 slaves were not soldiers in the Union Army, but laborers.

Young said the school system taught him otherwise.

“I definitely think they should do a better job of teaching stuff like that, especially to younger kids growing up, around middle school age,” Young said. “Younger African-American kids need to learn about their heritage and their ancestors, especially in the Fredericksburg area.”

Henderson said National Park Service historians were once in bondage themselves when it came to teaching the Civil War.

That was until around two decades ago when former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. inserted language into an Interior Appropriations Bill requiring federally funded Civil War battlefields to address the issue of slavery.

“The old way that the National Park Service talked about the Civil War was like the Lost Cause,” Henderson said.

Henderson told the JM students he’s now free to inform them the Civil War was about slavery, according to his research, and he doesn’t have to fear backlash.

Henderson told students that the Confederacy’s secession documents mention slavery, not tariffs or state’s rights.

“People come up with all kinds of reasons, but it all boils down to slavery,” Henderson said. “I once saw a book that listed 10 reasons of the Civil War. Slavery was listed as No. 3, but all of the other nine issues were all about slavery. So how could it be No. 3?”

Henderson said the National Park Service is now telling a more inclusive history of the Civil War. He noted that the Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center and the Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Center have both been renovated in the past several years.

Fredericksburg now has two speaking exhibits of Washington and one picture of him as an older man.

The story of the 23rd United States Colored Infantry is being taught at Chancellorsville.

Henderson told students that the 23rd Infantry were the first Black soldiers to fight against Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia, and that the battle occurred in Spotsylvania County at the intersection of what is now Catharpin and Old Plank roads.

There is a historical marker describing the event near the intersection and there is also a marker on the Spotsylvania African-American Heritage Trail near Wilderness Elementary School, Henderson said.

“We need to educate a lot of people about the Civil War, the causes, and we need to bring up the United States Colored Troops,” Henderson said. “They were highly thought of after the war because at the end of the war they made up 10% of the Union Army … When the white Union soldiers and the white Confederate soldiers reconciled, they just forgot all about the Black soldiers.”

Henderson and the city’s Tourism Department are hoping to ensure Washington’s legacy won’t be forgotten in the city.

Henderson gave a detailed account of his life and the Good Friday 160 years ago that changed Washington’s outlook.

Henderson said the arrival of the Union soldiers that day spelled doom for many in Fredericksburg. But Washington was secretly giddy. He feigned fear of the northerners to his owners and made them believe he would head further south with them to Salisbury, North Carolina.

Instead, he made plans for a new life.

“John Washington saw the arrival of the Yankees not as a disaster,” Henderson said, “but as an opportunity.”

