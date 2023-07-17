Republican candidate for Culpeper County Sheriff Joseph “Joe” Watson held a campaign kick-off event last week at Beer Hound Brewery downtown.

A former CCSO captain and chief of operations from 2008 to 2012, Watson won the local Republican committee endorsement in May. In addition to his time with the local law enforcement agency, he has a combined 33 years of experience including 25 years with the Alexandria Police Department.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Watson is founder and owner of law enforcement consulting service, SpecOps Solutions LLC. He has two adult children, two grandchildren and is engaged to his fiancée, Karen.

Watson said at the July 11 gathering at Beer Hound that he is running for sheriff to bring integrity back to the office. It’s message that has caught on with constituents, considering the current three-term incumbent sheriff, Scott Jenkins, is facing federal bribery charges having been indicted last month.

“We need to have integrity and honesty and (Watson’s) the man to do it,” said Lorraine Carter, Culpeper County Republican Committee chairwoman.

David Christy of Culpeper expressed a positive impression of the candidate based on the issues as well as his integrity.

“I think it’s a breath of fresh air, we’ve got all this controversy swirling around,” Christy said. “I’m a conservative and he’s been accepted by the CCRC and having that brand means a lot.”

Three issues that Watson plans to prioritize in order to bring the department into the 21st century include opioids, mental health and reuse of a vacant jail facility at state-run Coffeewood Correctional Center.

According to Watson, he been in talks with local health leaders on ways to tackle the first two issues. Watson said he wants to equip deputies with Narcan for combatting opioid overdoses.

As far as the county being able to use space in the former juvenile jail on the Coffeewood campus in Mitchells, Watson supports it considering current crowded jail conditions in Culpeper and excessive transportation costs to transport overflow inmates out of the area.

“With the help of the Board of Supervisors and the state, hopefully we can lease out the juvenile facility at Coffeewood, which is empty,” said Watson.

“My thought process is to lease a third of that back to the feds. The U.S. Marshall Service pays for those beds whether they are used or not which could be a money maker for the county.”

Watson will be on the ballot on Nov. 7 alongside Jenkins and Culpeper Police Department Deputy Chief Tim Chilton.