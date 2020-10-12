John Pence stumps for Trump ticket in Culpeper

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Republican National Committee took note of the local event.

“In case you missed it… Trump Campaign Senior Advisor John Pence and GOP Congressional Candidate Nick Freitas energized a crowd for Trump Victory’s National Weekend of Action and to get out and vote for President Trump and the GOP ticket before the General Election in November,” RNC regional spokeswoman Molly Safreed wrote in an email to the Star-Exponent.

The RNC provided this statement from John Pence: “We’ve seen a president who is fighting for religious liberty by appointing jurists in this nation that know there are God given rights in our Constitution, not government given rights. We the People sent a fighter to Washington to uphold the God given rights enshrined in our Constitution, to follow his Constitutional obligations, and President Trump is keeping that promise.”

According to the RNC, the Trump campaign in Virginia has connected with more than 2.2 million residents this campaign season. The incumbent Republican president easily won Culpeper County in 2016, and local GOP Chairman Marshall Keene expects the same in 2020. He said the goal is 65 percent of the vote for Freitas and Trump.