Johnson & Johnson pause impacts some Fredericksburg-area vaccination efforts
20210309-MET_COV_CLINIC_BB03 (copy) (copy)

A vial of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine that requires only one shot was photographed during a vaccination clinic at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, VA Monday, March 8, 2021.

 BOB BROWN

Virginia is ceasing all vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the federal government investigates a rare possible side effect—a blood clot that caused a stroke-like condition in six women nationwide, including a Virginian in her 40s who died.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended that the nation pause its use of the vaccine while health officials study a possible correlation between the vaccines and blood clots from the brain. Six females between the ages of 18 and 48 suffered a condition called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis within six to 13 days after vaccination, according to the agencies. One woman died, and another remains in critical condition. All had low levels of blood platelets.

The blood clot produced a stroke-like condition, Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccination coordinator, said Tuesday afternoon.

Symptoms included the sudden onset of a severe, acute headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath. Anyone who’s gotten the J&J vaccine in recent weeks and develops the symptoms should seek medical help immediately.

Those who had the vaccine more than a month ago are “likely at very minimal risk for anything like this,” he added.

Virginia is following the national recommendation to postpone the use of the J&J vaccine in about 30 clinics, involving about 72,000 shots, planned this week, Avula said. Those who had an upcoming appointment may be rescheduled or given a first dose of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, depending on supply, he said.

The Rappahannock Area Health District only had one local clinic planned with the vaccine, a Saturday event in King George County involving 250 doses. It’s not clear how many pharmacies in the region may have booked appointments with the vaccine that’s popular because it’s a “one and done” versus Moderna and Pfizer, which require two doses.

The state and national health officials underscored the rarity of side effects, and the FDA and CDC stressed they were operating “out of an abundance of caution.” About 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the United States, and the adverse reaction has been reported in six cases.

By contrast, about 10 percent of Americans have contracted COVID-19, and one of every 585 people with the virus has died. Compared to those odds, six out of 6.8 million is “really, really rare,” Avula said.

As one reporter noted during a Tuesday press briefing with Avula, women face a much higher chance of getting a blood clot from birth control pills. Avula agreed, saying the number of cases of stroke-like conditions alone “is not compelling, but the establishment of a unique pattern certainly warrants an investigation.”

“It’s in the best interest of the public and government to research and make a definitive statement,” he said, “because everybody recognizes how important public trust is in this process.”

The health officials also wanted to put the J&J vaccines on hold as they try to determine if others have suffered from similar issues—and to give medical providers the necessary heads-up about how to treat the condition. Usually, a drug called heparin is used to break up blood clots, but that might be dangerous in this setting, the FDA and CDC warned, and “and alternative treatments need to be given.”

The CDC will convene an advisory committee meeting on Wednesday to review the cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA also will review that analysis as part of its investigation.

To date, about 184,000 doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in Virginia, Avula said. That’s less than 4 percent of the 4.82 million doses administered statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The allotment of J&J vaccine has been sporadic, Avula said, ranging under 10,000 per week for the state to more than 124,000. The state saw a drastic reduction in its allotment this week because of last month’s quality control problems at a plant in Baltimore.

Even before the pause in the vaccine’s use was announced Tuesday, Avula expected the smaller shipment to “slow the pace of our progression” just as many health districts around the state have moved into phase 2, vaccinating the general public.

The shortage also would have an impact on the state’s plan to vaccinate hospital patients before they’re discharged and students in colleges and universities before they went home to their communities. Depending on how long the federal government pauses the use of the one-shot vaccine, Virginia can postpone the vaccines or use more of the Moderna and Pfizer, he said.

He believes the state will still meet its projection of getting “everyone who wants to be vaccinated by the end of May, at least for the first dose.”

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

STATE CASES CLIMB

On Tuesday, Virginia reported its single-highest daily increase in cases in almost a month as another 2,048 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The daily report included another 106 new cases and the 257th death in the Rappahannock Area Health District which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties. The latest death was a Stafford County man, white and in his 60s.

—Cathy Dyson

UPDATING RECORDS

Tuesday’s story in The Free Lance–Star about the need for people who’ve been vaccinated to update their records on the state system caused a lot of confusion.

So did some attempts to make any changes. People like Margaret Berry, a registered nurse in Spotsylvania County, couldn’t find herself in the state system—even though she’s fully vaccinated—so she contacted the state’s call center at 877/829-4682. The state representative couldn’t find her records, either.

“Something is wrong here,” Berry said. “I received both doses of the vaccine and would like to update the state, but I don’t exist?”

Others who have gotten regular updates from the Virginia Department of Health also discovered they weren’t in the system. All the information should have been transferred to the centralized system, but “technology is never perfect,” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the Rappahannock Area Health District.

She advised people to hold on to their vaccination cards because they contain all the information that’s entered into yet another system that keeps track of immunizations. She also cautioned people not to laminate their cards or share photos of them on social media because they may invite identity theft.

For people who want to attempt to let the state know they’ve been vaccinated, go to vaccinate.virginia.gov and click on the red button marked “Verify & Update My Record.” Follow the prompts to get a verification code, type that in and then click on the button about receiving the first dose of vaccine. There’s no option to indicate you’re fully vaccinated. Go through all the fields, clicking “Next Page” until the end when the record can be submitted again.

—Cathy Dyson

