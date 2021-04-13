Johnson & Johnson pause impacts some Fredericksburg-area vaccination efforts

The health officials also wanted to put the J&J vaccines on hold as they try to determine if others have suffered from similar issues—and to give medical providers the necessary heads-up about how to treat the condition. Usually, a drug called heparin is used to break up blood clots, but that might be dangerous in this setting, the FDA and CDC warned, and “and alternative treatments need to be given.”

The CDC will convene an advisory committee meeting on Wednesday to review the cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA also will review that analysis as part of its investigation.

To date, about 184,000 doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in Virginia, Avula said. That’s less than 4 percent of the 4.82 million doses administered statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The allotment of J&J vaccine has been sporadic, Avula said, ranging under 10,000 per week for the state to more than 124,000. The state saw a drastic reduction in its allotment this week because of last month’s quality control problems at a plant in Baltimore.