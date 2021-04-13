Johnson & Johnson pause impacts some Fredericksburg-area vaccination efforts

Virginia is ceasing all vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the federal government investigates a rare possible side effect.
Anyone in the Fredericksburg region or statewide who has an upcoming appointment for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be contacted to reschedule it, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccination coordinator.
He called the pause in vaccinations “reassuring in that it demonstrates that the systems that are in place to monitor vaccine safety are working.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday morning that they recommend a pause in the use of the vaccine “out of an abundance of caution.” Of the 6.8 million doses administered in the United States, there have been six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot, according to a joint press release from the agencies.
A type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen in six people—all women between the ages of 18 and 48 who also had low levels of blood platelets. All the cases occurred six to 13 days after vaccination, according to the press release.
The clots happened in the outermost covering of the brain in the venous sinuses, which drain blood from the brain. Symptoms may include headache, abnormal vision, any of the symptoms of stroke such as weakness of the face and limbs on one side of the body, and seizures.
Usually, a drug called heparin is used to break up blood clots, but that might be dangerous in this setting, the FDA and CDC warned, and “and alternative treatments need to be given.”
The Rappahannock Area Health District has only one local clinic planned with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an event on Saturday in King George County in which 250 doses are scheduled to be administered. But it’s not clear how many appointments made in local pharmacies this week will have to be rescheduled.
The CDC will convene a committee meeting on Wednesday to review the cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA also will review that analysis as part of its investigation.
The agencies noted the pause in giving the vaccine was important to ensure health care providers are aware of the potential for the rare side effects and will be able to recognize and treatment the type of blood clot.
The action comes as Virginia already saw a drastic reduction in the Johnson & Johnson allotment because of recent quality control problems at a plant in Baltimore. Last week, Virginia got 124,000 doses for use in clinics throughout the state’s health districts and about 150,000 doses to pharmacies through their partnership with the federal government.
This week, the state’s allocation of the vaccine dropped to 14,800 doses. Even before the pause in the vaccine’s use was announced Tuesday, Avula expected the smaller shipment to “slow the pace of our progression” just as many health districts around the state have moved into phase 2, vaccinating the general public.
The pause also could have an impact on the state’s plan to vaccinate as many students as possible in colleges and universities with the “one-and done” vaccine before they went home to their communities, and affects efforts by Mary Washington Healthcare and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center to offer patients the one-shot vaccination before they are discharged.
Avula said on Friday that based on delivery of Modern and Pfizer vaccines, as well as projected increases in Johnson & Johnson shots, that “everyone who wants to be vaccinated will be able to do that by the end of May, at least for the first dose.” It’s not clear what impact Tuesday’s pause will have on that timetable.
