Johnson & Johnson vaccine delivered 2 RRHD clinics Saturday

Two thousand Culpeper-area residents were due to receive the brand-new, one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by sundown Saturday.
Nurses coordinating with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District expected to administer 1,000 doses each at two clinics held Saturday at Culpeper Middle School and a storefront in Warrenton Village Center, a public health official said.
Recipients were given their choice of whichever location was most convenient, said April Achter, the regional health district’s population health coordinator. She paused to talk with the Star-Exponent in the midst of the clinic at Culpeper Middle School.
Those receiving the vaccine had registered for the clinics, and are in Phase 1B of the national vaccination campaign to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Achter said.
“Because it’s a one-dose vaccine, all those people will have completed their series,” she said. “They’ll wait about two weeks before they have full immunity, but they don’t have to come back again.”
Achter noted that Phase 1b includes half of Virginia’s population. So it will be a little while before health-care workers can begin vaccination the next cohort of people, she said.
“We’re doing this as quickly and fairly and equitably as possible, and will continue to do so as the vaccine is provided to us,” Achter said.
Vaccination clinics will continue Tuesdays through Fridays with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses supplied to the health district, at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper, Culpeper Medical Center and Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, she said.
When the Virginia Department of Health contacted the health district earlier last week asking if it was capable of giving 2,000 shots, local officials said yes, Achter said.
That was possible because of the partnerships made in the five-county region between hospitals, schools, counties, towns and the district’s small staff. The district encompasses the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.
“It really says a lot when so many different groups and individuals can pull together to make this happen,” Achter said. “Everyone is working hard to get shots in arms.”
At next week’s clinics in Culpeper and Warrenton, she cautioned that they remain by appointment only.
“We will call you as your turn comes up on the list,” Achter said.
Some vaccine doses are being supplied to a few of the district’s pharmacies and physicians’ offices, she said.
People can check the websites of their doctor, pharmacy or provider to see if they have vaccine, but those sites also will use a list of those who have pre-registered to schedule appointments, Achter said.
“We’re trying to spread out the vaccine doses we receive to locations across the district,” she said. “We want to make it as accessible as we possibly can.”
District staff doesn’t know when more of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive, or how many doses the district will get, Achter said.
“We know more will come, and as soon as it does, we’ll initiate getting it out to everyone immediately,” she said.
The Virginia Department of Health doesn’t favor one vaccine over another, Achter said.
“We urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can, no matter which shot it is,” she said. “If you have the opportunity to be vaccinated, we encourage you to take it.”
The district’s COVID-19 case numbers “are looking significantly better,” Achter said. “We’ve had declining numbers since our surge over the holidays.”
Nationally, case numbers have plateaued, she added, but remain at a higher level than health professionals would like.
“They still should not be that high. To get those numbers down, the vaccines will help—but we cannot stop the critical, everyday measures we’ve been urging from Day One. Wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands—if you’re feeling sick, stay home,” Achter said. “I know everyone is tired of hearing it, but it’s what we need to do—we’ve got to stick with it.”
