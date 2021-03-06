Johnson & Johnson vaccine delivered 2 RRHD clinics Saturday

“We’re trying to spread out the vaccine doses we receive to locations across the district,” she said. “We want to make it as accessible as we possibly can.”

District staff doesn’t know when more of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive, or how many doses the district will get, Achter said.

“We know more will come, and as soon as it does, we’ll initiate getting it out to everyone immediately,” she said.

The Virginia Department of Health doesn’t favor one vaccine over another, Achter said.

“We urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can, no matter which shot it is,” she said. “If you have the opportunity to be vaccinated, we encourage you to take it.”

The district’s COVID-19 case numbers “are looking significantly better,” Achter said. “We’ve had declining numbers since our surge over the holidays.”

Nationally, case numbers have plateaued, she added, but remain at a higher level than health professionals would like.

“They still should not be that high. To get those numbers down, the vaccines will help—but we cannot stop the critical, everyday measures we’ve been urging from Day One. Wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands—if you’re feeling sick, stay home,” Achter said. “I know everyone is tired of hearing it, but it’s what we need to do—we’ve got to stick with it.”

