Jon Russell announces bid for Culpeper mayor

Jon Russell is running for Culpeper mayor, the town councilman announced Friday.

His campaign will be launched officially on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. with supporters at his home at 405 Sperryville Pike, he said in a statement.

"In less than 12 hours, the Russell for Mayor campaign blanketed the town to secure the signatures needed to qualify for the ballot, making Russell the first official [2021] candidate for mayor," his news release stated.

“As this campaign gets off the ground, we must not overlook the immediate effects that COVID is having on our community," Russell said. "We have lost many good people. Our homeless population has increased and our heroin problem has been elevated.

"Our people are hard pressed, but not destroyed. As we have done throughout Culpeper’s entire history, we will remember our losses and build a better town,” he said. “As we enter a post-COVID era, we have a lot of challenges that lay ahead. Culpeper needs new energy to rebuild."

In the past year, the town has lost too many small businesses and jobs because of "heavy-handed restrictions coming out of Richmond," he said.