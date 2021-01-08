Jon Russell announces bid for Culpeper mayor

Jon Russell is running for Culpeper mayor, the town councilman announced Friday.
His campaign will be launched officially on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. with supporters at his home at 405 Sperryville Pike, he said in a statement.
"In less than 12 hours, the Russell for Mayor campaign blanketed the town to secure the signatures needed to qualify for the ballot, making Russell the first official [2021] candidate for mayor," his news release stated.
“As this campaign gets off the ground, we must not overlook the immediate effects that COVID is having on our community," Russell said. "We have lost many good people. Our homeless population has increased and our heroin problem has been elevated.
"Our people are hard pressed, but not destroyed. As we have done throughout Culpeper’s entire history, we will remember our losses and build a better town,” he said. “As we enter a post-COVID era, we have a lot of challenges that lay ahead. Culpeper needs new energy to rebuild."
In the past year, the town has lost too many small businesses and jobs because of "heavy-handed restrictions coming out of Richmond," he said.
"As mayor, I will be an active force in attracting and retaining Culpeper businesses and jobs,” Russell said. "We will boost our tourism efforts to reduce the tax burden on our people. We will improve our quality of life by working with private investment to secure more activities for youth and families to do in town."
A two-term member of the Town Council, Russell owns Local Identity Inc., a Culpeper-based public relations firm. He holds a bachelor of science degree in homeland security studies from Thomas Edison State University, based in New Jersey, and is a graduate of the University of Virginia's Sorenson Institute for Political Leadership.
A former chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee, Russell is a member of the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce and a former board chairman of the Culpeper Salvation Army.
The parents of four children, Russell and his wife, Sarah, have been married for 18 years.