Journalist to moderate Tuesday's Spanberger-Freitas debate

The main event of 2020’s Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race will be held Tuesday evening at 7 o’clock and broadcast on PBS and public radio stations.
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper will face off in the virtual Candidate Forum hosted by the Richmond-area Chamber of Commerce and VPM, Virginia’s home for Public Media. A nonprofit corporation, VPM owns the public television and radio stations in Richmond, Charlottesville and Harrisonburg.
Broadcast live on television’s VPM PBS 23 and radio’s VPM News 88.9 FM (WCVE), the forum will be the only face-to-face debate between the two candidates, and will include a chance for each to rebut the other’s statements.
Support Local Journalism
Robert Costa, PBS’ “Washington Week” moderator and managing editor, will moderate the highly anticipated forum as the candidates discuss issues of national and state importance. Costa is also a national political reporter for The Washington Post.
Every election for more than a decade, ChamberRVA has hosted candidate forums throughout the Richmond region. They give candidates a chance to speak publicly in their localities in an open, unbiased setting, the regional chamber said.
“Our country and region are experiencing challenging times with a global pandemic, social justice unrest, and a turbulent economy,’ VPM said in announcing the event. “Join the upcoming forum to learn the candidates’ positions on relevant policy and issues. Be informed and vote!”
In addition to television and radio, viewers can watch the debates via Facebook and Twitter. Click here for the links.
VPM’s website is VPM.org. You can find more of its content on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube at @myVPM.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!