Journalist to moderate Tuesday's Spanberger-Freitas debate

The main event of 2020’s Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race will be held Tuesday evening at 7 o’clock and broadcast on PBS and public radio stations.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper will face off in the virtual Candidate Forum hosted by the Richmond-area Chamber of Commerce and VPM, Virginia’s home for Public Media. A nonprofit corporation, VPM owns the public television and radio stations in Richmond, Charlottesville and Harrisonburg.

Broadcast live on television’s VPM PBS 23 and radio’s VPM News 88.9 FM (WCVE), the forum will be the only face-to-face debate between the two candidates, and will include a chance for each to rebut the other’s statements.

Robert Costa, PBS’ “Washington Week” moderator and managing editor, will moderate the highly anticipated forum as the candidates discuss issues of national and state importance. Costa is also a national political reporter for The Washington Post.