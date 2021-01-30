Judge certifies juvenile murder charge to grand jury in Culpeper NYE shooting

“Whether he shot the shot that killed Taylor we don’t know that, but there is sufficient evidence to send the case to the grand jury,” Somerville said. “They can argue if there is enough evidence to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The judge ordered the juvenile continue to be held at Blue Ridge Detention Center in Charlottesville. Defense attorney Henshaw objected to his client being tried as an adult in circuit court. Somerville said statute requires it because of the nature of the crime.

Henshaw said he didn’t believe the commonwealth had met the burden of proof to certify the case to circuit court.

“The only thing the commonwealth has shown initially my client was at the door, no evidence he shot anybody or produced a gun and we do not know if he stuck around after he asked for some shoes,” the defense attorney said.

Four other people were there, he said, including Taylor.

“He could have been an innocent bystander,” Henshaw said of his client. “Three other people could have acted. There’s no evidence of what Trajon (Taylor) has done. We don’t know if he pulled out a weapon and started this fray.”