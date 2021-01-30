Judge certifies juvenile murder charge to grand jury in Culpeper NYE shooting

A second degree murder charge was certified to the grand jury Friday in Culpeper Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court in the New Year’s Eve shooting in town involving a 17-year-old male and an apparent quarrel over a pair of shoes that left another teen dead.
At the preliminary hearing, Judge Frank Somerville said he found significant evidence to show probable cause that the juvenile defendant, present in court, was involved in the Dec. 31, 2020, shooting that led to the death of 19-year-old Trajon Taylor, of Culpeper.
The juvenile defendant will be tried as an adult if the grand jury on Feb. 16 certifies the charge to circuit court, said Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Russell Rabb.
According to testimony, three other juvenile males were with the suspect at the scene of the shooting, which, according to police, spanned a considerable area along the short residential street connecting Virginia Avenue with Monticello Avenue. The incident started on the porch of a residence after the four males approached the house before 11 p.m. and knocked on the front door.
Prosecution witness Deondre Washington, a resident of the house, testified on Friday that he had just returned home from a trip to Ocean City when he heard the knock and went to answer it. He testified to seeing the four males, including the defendant.
“A boy had left some shoes there,” the witness said of what the 17-year-old told him.
Taylor, who was living at the residence, according to testimony, was on the couch in the living room, according to Washington’s fiancé and house mate, Victoria Perryman, another prosecution witness. She too had just returned home along with Taylor.
Perryman identified the defendant as being among the juveniles who knocked on her door that night.
“They came to our house with guns,” she said.
Perryman said she could see the shape of a gun in the front part of the juvenile defendant’s pants, who she identified in the courtroom and named in testimony. She said another of the juveniles had a gun, too.
“(The defendant) came to the house – where the little boys shoes that he left there? Gator left his shoes,” the witness said of the interaction.
Perryman testified she was “trying to figure out” why the juveniles were at her house while they were away. The witness testified she did not see who shot Taylor as she had gone to the back of the house by that point.
Washington said the defendant and Taylor exchanged words about an earlier social visit to the house with other teen occupants.
“I started cussing him out,” the witness said.
Washington testified he heard Taylor say, “Get the (expletive deleted) off the block,” and, “That gun ain’t even loaded,” before he heard a gunshot.
Taylor was in the doorway of his house and the defendant was in front of him, the witness said, testifying he saw the flash of the muzzle and Taylor fall to the ground.
Washington testified he heard dozens more gunshots “coming through the house” and called 911. Taylor remained responsive for 10 to 15 minutes “then started fading away,” the witness said. Taylor died at the scene; his obituary lists his death date as Jan. 1, 2021.
Washington, on cross examination by defense attorney Fred Henshaw, said he did not see anyone with a gun in their hand during the nighttime shooting. The witness said he did not hear the defendant make any threats against Taylor.
In his ruling certifying the case, Judge Somerville recounted the testimony from Washington about hearing “over 30 to 40 shots” during the incident. He said that number would be subject to being certified based on the number of shells recovered by law enforcement.
“That’s a pretty significant number – more than would occur with one pistol,” the judge said.
The juvenile defendant was also shot during the incident, according to Culpeper Police, and transported by private vehicle to a Charlottesville hospital that night. The teen turned himself in on Jan. 3, 2021.
“Whether he shot the shot that killed Taylor we don’t know that, but there is sufficient evidence to send the case to the grand jury,” Somerville said. “They can argue if there is enough evidence to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”
The judge ordered the juvenile continue to be held at Blue Ridge Detention Center in Charlottesville. Defense attorney Henshaw objected to his client being tried as an adult in circuit court. Somerville said statute requires it because of the nature of the crime.
Henshaw said he didn’t believe the commonwealth had met the burden of proof to certify the case to circuit court.
“The only thing the commonwealth has shown initially my client was at the door, no evidence he shot anybody or produced a gun and we do not know if he stuck around after he asked for some shoes,” the defense attorney said.
Four other people were there, he said, including Taylor.
“He could have been an innocent bystander,” Henshaw said of his client. “Three other people could have acted. There’s no evidence of what Trajon (Taylor) has done. We don’t know if he pulled out a weapon and started this fray.”
Rabb said in rebuttal, “He was there at the time of the gunshot. Mr. Washington could see the defendant in front of (Taylor) … there were multiple gunshots coming from his direction.”
The shooting victim’s aunt and sister attended Friday’s hearing and spoke after about losing their loved one.
“Trajon would help anybody,” said Sylvia Anderson. “He was a very loving person. He loved being around his family … I miss him so much.”
She raised Taylor, her nephew, and his siblings from when their mother died in 2012.
Taylor, at age 17, went to live with his older sister, Sierra Hill, in Newport News, where he graduated from high school in 2019, she said.
“He wanted to join the Army,” Hill said, describing her brother as silly, funny and very playful. “He didn’t take anything serious.”
