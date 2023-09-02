A federal judge has dismissed an allegation of racism in a $30 million lawsuit against the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office in the Thanksgiving Day fatal shooting of a 62-year-old Black man outside his home.

Ellis Frye Jr. died on Nov. 26, 2020, during an armed standoff with local law enforcement at his residence off Eggbornsville Road. His wife, Debi Frye, entered a federal civil complaint in the incident in 2022, exactly two years after the death of her husband at their home in the 13000 block of Brock Lane.

Named defendants in the suit were Culpeper County Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and Lt. D. Dorrough.

Special prosecutor Goochland County Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Caudill conducted a criminal review in the case. His office concluded the actions were “reasonable, justified and supported by the facts and circumstances as they were known … at the time.” Caudill found no probable cause to believe Dorrough committed any criminal offense in the shooting death of Frye.

The civil lawsuit claimed the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office has a history of unreasonable and disparate use of force against Black men.

The federal judge from the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville found the claim to be unfounded. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Ballou also dismissed claims for any monetary relief from Jenkins or Dorrough in their “official capacities” as officers of the state, entitled to qualified immunity.

The lawsuit remains active against Jenkins and Dorrough in their “individual capacities,” seeking monetary damages for violations of search and seizure, excessive force, negligence and wrongful death.

Evidence in the case showed Mr. Frye had been drinking alcohol on Nov. 26, 2020, and became agitated because of workers at a neighboring residence. His wife called the sheriff’s office, and they responded, but then left after finding no safety threat.

Later in the day, Frye’s daughter called the sheriff’s office again and when they returned, her father was sitting on the porch holding a rifle, according to evidence. A two-hour stand-off ensued.

At some point, Frye went into his house and returned holding two handguns. According to court records, he began to move from his porch, and after taking only a few steps, was fatally shot in the neck and torso by Dorrough from approximately 117 feet away.

In a memorandum opinion entered July 20, Ballou dismissed Count III of the lawsuit, alleging violation of equal protection under the law. The judge also granted the sheriff’s office motion to dismiss based on lack of jurisdiction and failure to state a claim, citing sovereign immunity case law and the inability to sue a sheriff’s office in Virginia.

“To the extent Frye alleges official capacity claims for monetary damages against Jenkins and Dorrough, such claims are barred by the Eleventh Amendment,” Ballou wrote. “The Sheriff and the Sheriff’s Department are arms of the state,” and cannot be sued in their official capacity, the judge stated.

As for claiming violation of equal protection, Mrs. Frye alleged the Sheriff’s Office “has a history of unreasonable use of force against African American men,” the judge wrote in his opinion.

The claim stated officers from the Sheriff’s Office killed her neighbor, also a Black man, under similar circumstances a few months after Ellis Frye’s death. Meanwhile, another incident involving a white male shooting into a truck and threatening officers did not have a fatal outcome, the lawsuit stated.

“To state an equal protection claim, a plaintiff must plead sufficient facts to demonstrate that he has been treated differently from others with whom he is similarly situated and that the unequal treatment was the result of intentional or purposeful discrimination,” Ballou wrote.

Frye’s allegations in the complaint fail to meet the threshold requirement for an equal protection claim, the judge stated. “She does not allege that Ellis Frye was treated differently from similarly situated individuals,” Ballou wrote.

In the example of the man shooting into the truck and threatening Culpeper deputies, that incident was entirely different, the judge stated. In that case, the man surrendered to law enforcement while Frye got off his porch and started walking toward deputies with guns in each hand, Ballou wrote.

The suit claims the Sheriff’s Office has a history of disparate use of force with African Americans, but did not allege Jenkins or Dorrough were present for the other, nonfatal incident. The equal protection claim fails as the two encounters were not “in all relevant aspects alike,” Ballou wrote.

The federal case remains pending against Jenkins and Dorrough in their individual capacities as to Counts I, II, IV and V, the judge wrote. A separate order will follow, according to the ruling.

Count I of the lawsuit alleges violation of the 4th Amendment protection against Search and Seizure. Count II alleges excessive force, Count IV alleges negligence for failing to use reasonable force and Count V alleges wrongful death.