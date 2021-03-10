Judge declines to dismiss Herring suit against Madison service dog provider

“Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers and Dan Warren not only allegedly took part in dishonest and unlawful business practices, but their reckless actions put the lives of their customers who were relying on the business’s claims in danger,” the Attorney General said in a statement Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m really glad that this lawsuit can now move forward, bringing us one step closer to holding Mr. Warren personally accountable for putting the health and safety of consumers at risk. My team and I will continue to take action against businesses who deceive or take advantage of Virginia consumers.”

Herring’s lawsuit in Madison County Circuit Court alleges that SDWR and Warren charged $18,000 to $30,000 for service dogs that could purportedly: identify and alert individuals to life-threatening low and high blood sugar in individuals with diabetes; assist children on the autism spectrum, including aiding in search and rescue, or redirecting from self-harm; support people with epilepsy or other seizure disorders by finding help, acting as a ballast, or stimulating a person during a seizure; and help those with post-traumatic stress by providing relief from emotional overload, offering increased independence and comfort, and helping with memory issues and routines.