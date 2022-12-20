Judge revokes bond for Gordonsville woman acquitted of murder

ORANGE—A Gordonsville woman had her bond revoked Tuesday on manslaughter and shooting charges after she picked up new charges of DUI and assault on an officer last weekend in the town of Orange.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Crystal Hasting played portions of the officer bodycam from the incident during an afternoon hearing in circuit court.

Brianna Cole Knicely, 28, appeared in an orange jumpsuit from Central Virginia Regional Jail with attorney Michael Hallahan before Circuit Court Judge David Franzén on the commonwealth’s motion to revoke her bond.

At the end of the hour-long hearing, the judge said if he were to release Knicely she would pose a clear and present danger to herself and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“She had the opportunity,” Franzén said. “She squandered that opportunity. I revoke her bond.”

Knicely has been free since July 18 on $30,000 bond set by Franzén after a jury acquitted her of murder in the 2021 fatal shooting of James Manning, a father of three, at his home in Barboursville.

Knicely spent more than a year in jail in the case. The jury was hung on pending charges of manslaughter and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Since her release, the defendant, a mother of two trained as a nurse, has been working for a local hauling company and living with her mother, according to testimony.

Body camera from Orange Police Officer PA Stingo showed his Dec. 11 encounter with Knicely, first at the Sheetz in Orange and after he pulled her over around 2:30 a.m. off of Madison Road for not having a rear license plate.

In the video, the defendant can be seen repeatedly cursing at the officer before an apparent struggle to handcuff and place her in the back of the patrol vehicle. Knicely failed the sobriety tests, Stingo said, and the officer recorded a blood alcohol level of .10.

The commonwealth argued Knicely violated the provisions of her bond—curfew of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and the provision that she be of good behavior. The prosecutor said Knicely threatened and assaulted the officer.

Leading up to the encounter, Hasting said the defendant left her residence at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 to attend “a mandatory work Christmas party” at the America Legion. A GPS monitor Knicley is required to wear as part of her bond requirements tracked her movements, the prosecutor said.

The defendant left the party at 12:30 a.m., drove “two loops around Orange County” and arrived at the Sheetz in town at 1:17 a.m., according to the GPS.

Officer Stingo was in court to describe the taped encounter.

“She was very aggressive. She was all over the place, combative,” he testified.

Stingo said she threw her phone and spit at him.

Franzén called the behavior deeply troubling and said he had established very specific bond requirements for Knicely.

“I was very clear to keep Ms. Knicely on a very short leash. She was not supposed to go where she wanted when she wanted,” Franzén said. “She knew what she was required to do.”

The judge said the notion of a “mandatory Christmas party” for being out past curfew was an incredible excuse, and that he had never heard of such a thing.

Hallahan asked the court not to “look at it in a vacuum.”

“You can find a bad evening in everyone’s history,” the defense attorney said.

Hallahan, in arguing for her release, said Knicely had missed a significant part in the life of her children, aged 2 and 4, while incarcerated in the Manning case.

He said the new charges were punishment enough. The defense attorney admitted that a mandatory Christmas party “doesn’t sound that legit.”

Hallahan, in closing, asked the judge to set a date as soon as possible for the new trial on the manslaughter and shooting charges, raising concerns about his client’s right to a speedy trial.

The judge set May 1-4 to hear the matter in circuit court.

Knicely pleaded not-guilty Tuesday to the pending charges in the upcoming case, and requested a jury trial. The defendant will likely remain incarcerated until her new trial unless the judge grants her release prior.

Knicely is set to appear Jan. 13 in general district court on the DUI charges, represented by Louisa attorney Richard Harry.