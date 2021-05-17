Judge rules Greene County mayor, resident accountable for HOA funds

“Evidence the court received in the previous hearings indicated that Brown and Lowe prominently represented the alter egos of DVCA,” Judge Durrer said. “The evidence is also undisputed that Brown and Lowe comingled personal funds with DVCA funds, including, without limitation, the payment of attorney’s fees from Brown’s personal checking account. The comingling of funds buttresses the finding that the accounting records of DVCA were not properly maintained. Further, the comingling of corporate and personal funds is a factor to consider when assessing the piercing of the corporate veil.”

The case has required multiple hearings in three different circuit courts since 2018—including Greene, Madison and Culpeper—stemming from a 2017 warrant in debt case against Samuel Miller for nonpayment of dues. Judge Durrer ruled against DVCA in 2019 for that case due to the fact that in 2004, a Supreme Court of Virginia ruling said DVCA was not a proper homeowners association and could not levy special assessments. It also ruled that DVCA did not have the authority to put liens on property. DVCA continued to collect regular assessments, which varied by lot and have included a 10% increase each year since 2006, according to meeting minutes found within older court cases. However, work on roads was sparse, if done at all, according to residents who testified in the most recent warrant in debt case in April 2019.

Judge Durrer noted in 2019 that Lowe and Brown did not do basic research before allowing the warrant in debt to be filed and “pierced the corporate veil,” making them personally liable for funds, bringing about the shuttering of the corporation with the state corporation commission. However, both Brown and Lowe were on the board of directors in 2004.