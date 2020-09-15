Judge rules that Fredericksburg had authority to impose curfew during protests

A group of protesters were outside the courthouse July 31 in support of Brown and others arrested for curfew violations. They swarmed Brown and celebrated after learning about Woolard’s ruling.

Ellis heard arguments on Sept. 3 from Reyes, prosecutor Kevin Gross and City Attorney Katherine Dooley before taking the matter under advisement. His opinion was filed Monday.

“The relevant case law leads this court to the conclusion that the General Assembly did not intend to hamstring localities in the exercise of their duty to protect the health and safety of their inhabitants,” Ellis wrote. “Consequently, the simple omission of express authority to set a curfew does not preclude a city from instituting a curfew in times of emergency.”

Ellis added that he was not addressing Brown’s claim that the protests were peaceful and posed no need for a curfew.

The decision means that the curfew cases will return to General District Court, where hearings are currently scheduled for Oct. 30. The city had previously offered to expunge the charges from the records of the curfew violators after they completed 15 hours of community service, but Reyes said he warned Brown at the time that the offer might not apply to him if his challenge was ultimately unsuccessful.