July 4 traffic expected to break record

It looks like sky-high gas prices will be nothing more than a speed bump for July 4 travelers.

The auto club AAA Mid-Atlantic estimates 1.33 million Virginians plan to travel at least 50 miles for Independence Day, between Thursday through Monday, a 2.5% increase over last year and 1% short of the 2019 July 4 travel figures.

Most of the Virginia holiday travelers (1.2 million) plan to drive, topping last year’s numbers and “setting a new record for Independence Day holiday auto travel,” AAA said in a Tuesday news release. Air travel is expected to higher than a year ago, but 13% lower than 2019.

National travel estimates the July 4 auto trips also will set a record, with 42 million hitting the road, 1% higher than 2019’s record travel figures. A total of 48 million people across the U.S. plan to travel at least 50 miles for the holiday weekend.

“The forecast for record auto travel is especially surprising considering the high price of gas,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesman said in a news release. “Even though prices have dropped over the past two weeks, driver are paying the most they’ve ever paid for gas at the Fourth of July, but that’s not stopping them from rolling out for a Great American Road Trip.”

Earlier this month, on June 14, Virginia’s average price for a gallon of regular gas set a record at $4.86, according to AAA. Tuesday’s average price in the state was $4.70; in Fredericksburg the average price was $4.66.

AAA compiled a list of best and worst times to travel over the long weekend, based on booking data.

The worst times to travel are 2–8 p.m. Thursday; noon to 9 p.m. Friday; and 2–4 p.m. Saturday.

The best times to travel are before 7 a.m. and after 8 p.m. Thursday; before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m. Friday; before noon and after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday and Monday are expected to have light road traffic, according to AAA.