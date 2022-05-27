 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jumping from bridges into lakes, rivers now illegal in Spotsylvania

Lake Anna

A new ordinance aims to prevent people from jumping off bridges like this one over Lake Anna.

 Fiel / Peter Cihelka / The Free Lance–Star

Anyone who jumps from a bridge into a lake, river or creek in Spotsylvania County will be breaking the law.

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors approved the new ordinance requested by the Sheriff’s Office at its Tuesday meeting.

A public hearing was held prior to the vote. No residents commented, but sheriff’s Lt. Timothy Bryner told the board why the department wants the ordinance.

He cited people jumping from, or planning to jump from, spans into Lake Anna as the primary problem. The lieutenant said jumping from bridges into the lake is dangerous, but deputies could do little to stop people because there was no ordinance.

Bryner said the county’s ordinance mirrors one used in Louisa County, which makes jumping from a bridge into a lake, river or creek a class 4 misdemeanor, which carries a fine up to $250.

The lieutenant recounted four cases in which people either jumped into the lake from a bridge or were considering it until deputies convinced them not to. In one case, a man jumped off a bridge and was grazed by a boat. In another case, a man died after jumping into the lake.

“The man took the plunge but never returned to the surface,” he said. The man’s friends later found his body nearby. Rescue crews tried to revive the man, but couldn’t.

Bryner cited a 2021 recreational boating incident summary report by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources that placed Lake Anna second for overall incidents and injuries.

There were 89 boating incidents on lakes and rivers across the state in 2021, with 47 injuries and 19 deaths, according to the report.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

The 2021 Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources boating incident summary placed Lake Anna second for incidents and injuries statewide.

Boeing’s Starliner makes first successful unmanned mission to the ISS and back

