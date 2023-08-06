Housing supply and sales prices continue to rise in the Culpeper-area as real estate sales remain sluggish, according to the most recent housing report for June from the Greater Piedmont Realtors.

The pace of sales activity in the footprint of Greater Piedmont Realtors continues to remain depressed, as 177 properties went to settlement in June, a 13% drop compared to June of 2022, according to President Kelly Thornton.

There were 174 pending sales in June, a nearly 10% drop compared to the same period.

“We also continue to see weakness on the inventory side as new listings dropped 14% to 232 units for the month, though active listings remained virtually flat at 301,” Thornton reported.

Despite a slowdown in sales and inventory, the Median List Price continues to rise, coming in 14% higher than last year at $529,900, while the Median Sales Price rose 11.4% or $54,000 to $529,000.

At the county level, the Median Sales Price in Madison was $330,000 (a 5.7% or $20,000 drop), Rappahannock was $496,000 (a 6.1% or $28,500 increase), Culpeper was $487,000 (a 16.8% or $70,000 increase) and Fauquier rose to $605,000 (an increase of 9% or $50,000).

“On a positive note, we are continuing to see supply of homes rise, increasing nearly 45% to 2.2 months of inventory, though that figure represents just a third of what a more normalized market should have on hand,” Thornton said. “Despite witnessing higher interest rates, the market continues to move, but the volatility we are seeing across the board underscores the need for a qualified and knowledgeable Realtor.”

Greater Piedmont Realtors is a trade association representing approximately 700 Realtors in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Madison counties.