Juneteenth celebration offers local flavor to the African American experience

“To be able to come out and see these faces and different races, it’s like a pivotal point where it’s giving more meaning to this new holiday,” Chambers said. “I hope and pray we can continue doing more of this and keeping people informed—and not pushing our history under the rug like it didn’t exist.”

The event offered a local flavor to the African American experience with representatives from historical groups, such as the 23rd Colored Troops, as well as booths, businesses and food trucks operated by Fredericksburg-area Black residents. Entertainment varied from a Juneteenth poem by Stafford historian Frank White to the Wolverine Thunder Alumni Step Team from North Stafford High School.

There also were band performances, a trivia contest and living art show, car parade from Dixon Park in the city to Pratt Park off River Road and fireworks at nightfall.

Speakers shared the Black National Anthem and the history of Juneteenth, first celebrated on June 19, 1865, in Texas when slaves learned the Emancipation Proclamation had declared them free 2-1/2 years earlier.

Blacks in Southern states have been celebrating Juneteenth for decades, said Paulette Howard, a lifelong member of the National Council of Negro Women.